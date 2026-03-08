Amy Luciani Claims Dwight Howard Has A Cocaine Problem And Coached Stepson To Lie To The Police

Dwight Howard has found himself at the center of a growing social media storm after his wife, Amy Luciani, posted a series of emotional videos detailing serious allegations about their marriage. In a now viral clip recorded from her car, Luciani broke down while describing what she claims has been a frightening and chaotic situation inside their home.

Luciani alleged that Howard has been struggling with a cocaine addiction and that the situation escalated to the point where authorities became involved. During the video, she also held up a bag containing a white powdery substance that she claimed was cocaine, presenting it as evidence of the alleged drug problem.

“My stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father. CPS and the police have been here three times in less than three months. And I stood in it with my husband, even though I was scared for myself. Whatever he wanted me to say, whatever it was, I did it.”

“I’m thinking this is my husband. I had everybody around me saying, even after I tried to divorce him the first time, you can’t leave your husband. You said through sickness and health, through good or bad. That’s why I came back. But this is going way too far. And it’s not even about me. It’s about the kids and the stuff that I have to go through with it.”

“He had him lying. I recorded it. He was coaching our son to lie on me, and I had to record it. This is the s**t. I tried to tell everybody he needs help, and nobody wanted to f***ing listen because he got the money. Y’all don’t understand. I don’t give a f**k. I don’t live off him. He needs some help. And this is it. This is what I’m losing my f***king marriage to. This s**t right here.”

“I told everybody y’all got to help him. He is spiraling. I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it. I was gonna run out the door. I was gonna leave him, but everybody told me don’t leave him, he’s struggling. So I stayed. But not this year. We got the police involved, CPS. You’re lying on me. You’re making up alibis. You got our son, my stepson lying. And thank God I recorded it.”

“He innocent in this, but you said just to protect yourself, you would take anybody out, including me. And I can’t let you do it anymore. I don’t want to share the dirty secrets. I don’t want to go out like how everybody else did with this man. But I’ve got to protect myself now. I’m uncomfortable now. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“This man has the money. This man controls it all. And it’s not about money. I’ve been with this man for 14, 15 months. I never asked him for a dollar. Nothing. I’m not on the credit cards. I just loved him and tried to help. But this s**t is going too far. And I’m so embarrassed that I even have to put this out. I just don’t know what to do.”

“When I heard my stepson being coached to lie on me, I knew I had to protect myself now. I know it was supposed to be sickness and health, but this s**t is scary. This is why I’m losing my f***king marriage. Because of the money. Y’all didn’t want to help him.”

Amy Luciani cries as she says CPS took her daughter because of her husband, Dwight Howard, who she says has a cocaine problem, showing a bag of cocaine allegedly owned by him.

The couple married in January 2025 after a highly publicized relationship, though their marriage has reportedly faced difficulties almost from the beginning. Luciani previously filed for divorce roughly six months after the wedding, before the pair attempted to reconcile.

In the video, Luciani explained that she initially stayed in the relationship because people around her encouraged her to support her husband during what they described as a difficult period.

The emotional posts quickly gained traction online, with the original video generating millions of views and thousands of comments across social media platforms. Many users expressed support for Luciani and urged her to prioritize her safety. As of now, Howard has not publicly responded to the allegations. The former eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year last played in the NBA during the 2021–22 season and has since remained largely out of the league spotlight.

With the situation continuing to unfold on social media, the accusations have sparked widespread debate and concern among fans, particularly because the claims involve children and alleged drug use inside the household.

For the moment, the situation remains unresolved publicly. Luciani’s statements have drawn attention to what she describes as a deeply troubled home environment, while many are waiting to see whether Howard or his representatives will respond to the allegations.

Royce Reed Fires Back At Amy Luciani For Calling Her Crazy

Royce Reed, the former partner of Dwight Howard and mother of his eldest son, responded sharply after seeing Amy Luciani speak publicly about the situation. Reed did not hold back as she addressed Luciani’s emotional claims, accusing her of ignoring warning signs that others had previously raised.

In a message circulating on social media, Reed questioned Luciani’s attempt to portray the situation as unexpected.

“It’s everybody else’s fault? Wow. So you just don’t think any of us fell for the antics either, right? None of us fell for the narcissism? Are you f***ing crazy, Amy? Amber? What is it? Are you serious right now? You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him, when it’s always been about the damn kids.”

“And now you want to sit here and cry and act like it’s because of what everybody else did to him. No. It’s because of what he does to people. S**t. I was just f***ing first. I was collateral damage. Let’s call Royce crazy, and people will believe it because I’m baby Jesus. Girl, shut up.”

Reed suggested that many people who had dealt with Howard in the past experienced similar problems but were dismissed at the time. She also pushed back at Luciani’s earlier comments in which she had allegedly labeled Reed as ‘crazy.’ Reed then made it clear that she believes the issues now being discussed publicly were not new.

According to her, many of the people previously involved in Howard’s life had already experienced similar problems but were ignored or dismissed at the time.

Her comments quickly gained attention online, adding another layer to the already intense situation surrounding the allegations. With multiple people now speaking publicly, the controversy continues to grow as fans and observers wait to see whether Dwight Howard will respond to the accusations or address the claims made by both women.