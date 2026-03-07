Knicks’ Locker Room Actions After Nuggets Win Draw Attention From Fans

The New York Knicks had themselves a 'ball' at the Ball Arena visitors' locker room after beating the Denver Nuggets.

New York Knicks guards Josh Hart (3) and Jalen Brunson (11) at Barclays Center.
The New York Knicks are flying high this season, holding a 41-23 record and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. While they expected to be leading the pack, they’re right in the mix with teams like the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics to be favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. Given how the Knicks dismantled the Denver Nuggets in their game last night, the franchise will like its chances to be the best.

A dominant 142-103 win over the Nuggets was led by OG Anunoby’s 34 points (11-17 FG), seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Birthday boy Josh Hart contributed 18 points (8-12 FG) and five rebounds while Karl-Anthony Towns put up 17 points (7-12 FG) and 13 rebounds. Jalen Brunson orchestrated this offensive masterclass perfectly, dishing out 15 assists while struggling to score himself with just nine points (3-13 FG).

Given the Nuggets are vaunted for their high-altitude home-court advantage, picking up an almost 40-point win with Nikola Jokic on the floor is a huge accomplishment. With the win coinciding with Hart’s birthday, the Knicks decided to live it up in the visitors’ locker room at Denver’s Ball Arena, even interrupting the Nuggets’ post-game media scrum by playing loud music.

Nuggets coach David Adelman didn’t even object to the loud music interrupting his media obligations, admitting that the Nuggets were thoroughly beaten while complimenting the song choices coming out of the Knicks locker room.

Fans had a lot to say about this celebration after a dominant regular-season win against a top-tier opponent.

“So loud that you can hear it, so close you can almost taste it,” said a fan while joking about the lyrics of the song.

“They’re getting little kidded in their own building at their own press conference,” said another fan.

“Unwritten about to become the Knicks’ anthem going into the playoff run,” said one fan, commenting on the choice of song.

“This team is so full of whimsy and joy. How could you hate them genuinely?”, said a fan who loved this gesture by the team.

“Mikal has to be responsible for this,” said a fan who joked about the song’s choice being influenced by Mikal Bridges.

The Nuggets did suffer a major setback during this game, which likely impacted their performance down the stretch. Star point guard Jamal Murray went down with an injury after playing 17 minutes, being helped off the court with fears spreading that it might be a multi-week absence.

This is devastating considering the Nuggets just got Aaron Gordon back, who made his return tonight after missing the last 16 games.

All a team can do is beat the opponents put in front of them. The Knicks did just that with a lot of style, improving to 7-3 over their last 10 games. They’re 1.5 games behind the No. 2 seed Celtics, who just welcomed Jayson Tatum back from an injury and are now considered huge threats in the East as a fully healthy squad.

New York is 5.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons, so barring a fall-off from the Pistons, it’ll be hard to imagine the Knicks grabbing that for themselves. If their positive locker room vibes keep their energies high, they will be a threat to make it all the way to June and potentially win the NBA Finals.

