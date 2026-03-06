Hornets vs. Heat Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Hornets host the Heat at Spectrum Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

The standings context is tight: the Hornets are 32-31 and ninth in the East, while the Heat are 34-29 and eighth. At home, the Hornets are 14-16, and the Heat are 14-18 on the road.

Both teams bring momentum from very different kinds of nights. The Hornets most recently handled the Mavericks, while the Heat beat the Nets 126-110 last night. These teams have already played twice this season, and the Heat lead the series 2-0.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro is averaging 21.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, with Bam Adebayo at 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball is at 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, and Brandon Miller is putting up 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

The hook is simple: the Heat can score with anyone, but this matchup is usually decided by whether the Hornets can control the glass and turn their three-point volume into enough extra possessions to keep the pace from taking over.

Injury Report

Hornets

Liam McNeeley: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Tidjane Salaun: Out (left calf strain)

Heat

Norman Powell: Out (right groin strain)

Simone Fontecchio: Out (left groin strain)

Nikola Jovic: Out (low back injury management)

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Why The Hornets Have The Advantage

The Hornets’ case starts with control. They are allowing only 47.9 rebounds per game (1st) and they grab 55.8 rebounds per game (4th), which is the cleanest way to keep a high-volume offense from getting repeat chances.

That rebounding edge is not just totals. The Hornets rank fourth in offensive rebound percentage at 30.4% (4th) and first in defensive rebound percentage at 76.8% (1st), so they can create extra possessions while also ending them. Against a Heat team allowing 55.5 rebounds per game (26th) and sitting 29th in opponent defensive rebounds allowed (35.1), that is a real pressure point.

The scoring profile is sturdy enough to make those extra possessions matter. The Hornets score 116.1 points per game (11th) and own a +3.8 scoring margin (10th). This is not a team that needs a perfect night to reach a competitive number at home.

The clearest “how” is from deep. The Hornets take 42.3 threes per game (4th) and make 16.0 per game (2nd), and they hit 37.9% from three (3rd). When that volume shows up, it forces longer closeouts and creates the driving gaps Ball and Miller need.

The matchup logic is simple. If the Hornets rebound like they usually do, keep the Heat to one shot, and keep generating threes at their normal rate, they can keep the game in a controlled range where each empty Heat possession matters more.

The risk is also clear in the numbers. The Hornets turn it over 15.6 times per game (29th), and if those become live-ball mistakes, the Heat’s best offense arrives before the Hornets can set their defense.

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat bring the strongest baseline in the game on offense. They score 120.0 points per game (2nd), they lead the league in field goals made per game at 43.6 (1st), and they also lead the league in shot attempts at 93.8 per game (1st). That combination puts constant stress on your transition defense and your depth.

Their style is direct. The Heat score 18.1 fastbreak points per game (3rd) and 54.6 points in the paint per game (3rd), which is how they keep the scoreboard moving even when the three isn’t falling early. If the Hornets’ turnovers show up, those two numbers are exactly where the game breaks open.

Defensively, the Heat have a clear answer for the Hornets’ main strength. They hold opponents to 34.8% from three (4th) and 45.6% overall from the field (5th), with a top-six opponent effective field goal percentage at 53.0% (6th). If the Hornets don’t get clean catch-and-shoot looks, their path narrows fast.

The Heat also play a cleaner possession game. They commit 14.1 turnovers per game (9th) and rank fourth in turnover rate at 11.8% (4th). That matters because the Hornets are near the bottom in steals (7.1 per game, 29th), so there is less built-in “easy offense” from pressure.

The matchup logic is straightforward. If the Heat keep the Hornets’ threes contested and avoid giving away a big offensive rebound margin, their scoring volume usually wins over four quarters. The entire danger zone is the glass: if the Hornets turn misses into extra threes and extra trips, the Heat’s defensive work stops translating into separation.

X-Factors

Jaime Jaquez Jr. gives the Heat a second creator when the first action gets walled off. Jaquez is at 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. If he’s turning closeouts into paint touches and making the next pass on time, the Heat can keep their pace and paint game intact even when the Hornets load up on Tyler Herro.

Kel’el Ware is the Heat’s swing in the possession fight. Ware is putting up 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. Against a Hornets team that wants to win the glass and turn misses into extra threes, Ware’s minutes decide whether the Heat can finish defensive possessions and actually get out and run.

Kon Knueppel is the Hornets’ release valve because he can make the Heat pay for any help that leans toward LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Knueppel is producing 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 48.8% from the field. If he hits early catch-and-shoot looks and stays aggressive attacking closeouts, it forces the Heat to guard wider, which opens the driving lanes the Hornets need to keep their offense steady.

Moussa Diabate is the Hornets’ possession enforcer. Diabate is at 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, and the rebound number is the point. If he wins second-chance possessions and keeps the Hornets from getting moved off spots, it pushes the game toward the Hornets’ best script: extra shots, longer defensive stands, and fewer Heat transition runs.

Prediction

I’m taking the Heat. The combination of 120.0 points per game (2nd), 18.1 fastbreak points (3rd), and a top-four opponent three-point percentage (34.8%, 4th) lines up well against a Hornets team that is looking scary right now, but might crumble under the pressure of a seasoned team like the Heat.

Prediction: Heat 115, Hornets 110