Kon Knueppel Ties Michael Jordan’s Rookie Record; Strong ROTY Campaign Continues

Kon Knueppel's strong rookie campaign continues as he ties Michael Jordan's long-standing rookie record.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Kon Knueppel in action for the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel has been one of the most promising young players among this year’s batch of rookies. While he has already positioned himself as a candidate in the Rookie of the Year award race, Knueppel has only continued to grow in stature while asserting himself as a key player in the Hornets’ rotation.

Kon Knueppel’s rookie campaign has been impressive for several reasons, though most of them involve his terrific perimeter shooting ability. However, following the Hornets’ 118-89 blowout win over the Boston Celtics on the road, Knueppel accomplished something greater by tying Michael Jordan‘s rookie record.

Against the Celtics, Knueppel posted 20 points and four rebounds on 7-14 shooting from the field, with 4-8 from three-point range. However, with an adjusted true shooting (TS%) of 65.3%, the Hornets’ rookie is tied with Jordan for the most 20+ point games with at least 65% TS.

For context, Knueppel has logged 27 games with such a stat line, a testament to his consistency as a player. Considering that there have only been two games (out of 29) where he has logged a TS% of below 65% while scoring 20+ points this season, he is truly making a strong case for himself as an ROTY candidate.

For the 2025-26 season, Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 43.6% from three-point range. In comparison, Michael Jordan averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Aside from winning the ROTY award, Jordan finished sixth in MVP voting, was named an All-Star, and even earned an All-NBA selection that year. Thus, while Knueppel’s achievement is noteworthy, it is safe to say that the Chicago Bulls legend was in a league of his own.

 

Is Kon Knueppel The Favorite To Win ROTY?

Kon Knueppel’s case to win the ROTY award is as convincing as any. Apart from a phenomenal rookie season, Knueppel has been vital to his team’s success, helping them climb the Eastern Conference table. With a 32-31 record (ninth in the East), the Hornets are now in line to compete for a playoff spot, and the forward’s performance has been a major reason for it.

Although this is undoubtedly impressive, the conversation is currently in favor of Cooper Flagg, who showed terrific growth before the All-Star break.

With averages of 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, Cooper Flagg has been the sole bright spark for the Dallas Mavericks this season. While his performances haven’t positioned the team as a playoff contender, the No. 1 overall pick has certainly lived up to the hype.

Kon Knueppel is currently making waves as a favorite for the award. However, in light of what Flagg has achieved this season, and the fact that the 65-game rule doesn’t apply to the ROTY award, the Hornets’ rookie may end up losing.

Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World
