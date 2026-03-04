Breaking Down New Details Of Russell Westbrook And Luka Doncic’s Intense Exchange At Lakers Game

The Lakers blew out the Kings 128-104 on Sunday night (March 1) at Los Angeles’ home, the Crypto.com Arena. During the second quarter of the game, Russell Westbrook, the former Lakers player, received a technical foul after going back-and-forth with Luka Doncic, who drew a foul and was at the free-throw line.

A lot was going on in the intense exchange, and now, days later, the internet has done its magic once again as the social media lip reader ‘Legendz’ released a video detailing what happened in that heated incident and what led up to it.

With four minutes left in the second quarter, the Kings were down by 18 points (36-54), and Doncic went to the free-throw line after getting a foul call on a dubious play. Russell Westbrook, who was visibly frustrated with that decision, began talking to Doncic.

“Hell no! Ball don’t lie!” yelled Westbrook as Doncic missed the first of two free throws.

“You’re down 20 talking sh**,” Doncic responded. “I can talk all day long, what the f**k are you going to do?” Westbrook allegedly responded before receiving a technical foul, and Luke Kennard also stepped in to defend Doncic.

“He was talking to me, f**k are you talking about?” Westbrook frustratedly said to Kennard. “So? Come on, man!” Kennard responded as Doncic clearly looked in disbelief at how animated the former Lakers player was getting.

“I can say whatever the f**k I want. Bro, I said ball don’t lie, and you said you’re down 20 talking sh**. I can talk to you however the f**k I want,” said Westbrook to Doncic before his teammates also stepped in to calm him down.

Just two minutes before this incident, Maxi Kleber had committed a hard foul on Westbrook’s teammate, Malik Monk, where the former Lakers player had to also intervene and defend him.

“Hey! Watch that sh**! Watch that sh**! Don’t do that,” said Monk to Kleber after getting up. The German forward looked confused by his reaction.

“That’s a normal foul. I went straight for the ball,” Kleber reportedly argued. “That’s a bad foul,” said the Kings’ forward Precious Achiuwa to Kleber, which further aggravated him.

“Go watch it,” Kleber responded. “Watch that sh**! Watch that sh** n***a,” Monk kept persistently going at Kleber.

“Watch your mouth, come to the back, come here,” the Lakers player replied.

“Sorry, motherf****er! Watch that sh**. Don’t call him, motherf***er, call me,” Westbrook yelled as he intervened, thus leading to his subsequent frustrations.

What Luka Doncic Really Said To Russell Westbrook👀: Luka: “You’re down 20 talking” Russ: “I can talk all day long, what the f*ck are you gonna do?” A technical foul was called, and Russ kept going at Luka: “I can say whatever the f*ck I want!” Maxi Kleber also got involved. pic.twitter.com/3pVhac7wlW — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) March 4, 2026

The Lakers got the last laugh as they left a bitter taste in their California rivals’ mouths. It is not surprising that Westbrook has yet again found himself at the center of attention when going up against his former team, the Lakers.

The former MVP finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, and five assists while shooting 6-16 from the floor (37.5 FG%) and 1-7 from beyond the arc (14.3 3P%).

The 18-year NBA veteran is on a veteran’s minimum deal with the Kings currently and could become a free agent once again, at risk of being out of the league. Some people would applaud Westbrook for always standing up for his teammates, but some also question whether such behavior is fruitful on the bench in the long run.