Creating The Ultimate Dream Lineup From LeBron James’ Active Former Teammates: Are They Unbeatable?

From the Cavaliers to the Heat and Lakers, LeBron James has played with and against some truly great players throughout this career. In 22 years and counting, he’s faced countless opponents, while his list of co-stars includes Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Kevin Love (among others).

Of course, most of LeBron’s former teammates are either retired from the league or currently inactive, but there are still plenty of current players who, at some point, have played with James in the NBA. In fact, his list of former teammates is so extensive that you could build a title contender right now based on active players who have played at least one NBA game on the same team as him.

Going through each of the five positions, we’ll pick a player who fits the criteria, not including James himself. The players must be his former teammates (not current) and who are currently still signed to an NBA team. This hypothetical lineup is based on each player’s performance right now, in the 2025-26 season, assuming they are healthy and at full strength.

Point guard: Kyrie Irving

There’s a strong case to be made that Kyrie Irving should have never left LeBron James back in 2017. To this day, he’s arguably James’ best-fitting co-star, and they proved it in the 2016 NBA Finals, when they led the Cavs to a series win from down 3-1. While their partnership was short-lived, they made history for the Cavs in a stretch that no NBA fan will easily forget. That’s why his inclusion on this list was such a no-brainer.

On the court, Irving’s abilities as a shooter and playmaker still hold up. As he continues his rehab from an ACL tear, hope remains for a full recovery. The 33-year-old guard, who is currently signed with the Mavericks, is set to return next season after posting averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.35 shooting from the field and 40.1% shooting from three in 2024-25.

Shooting guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Without Dwyane Wade (who retired in 2019), the options are limited for shooting guard. Guys like J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert would be honorable mentions if they were still active, and Austin Reaves would get the nod if he were still playing with James. That makes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope the clear answer, and it’s a solid choice given his importance to the 2020 Lakers team.

This season, in 51 games for the Grizzlies, KCP hasn’t played a major part in the rotation, but he knows how to deliver in his role as a 3-and-D guard. At 33, he’s experienced enough to offer wisdom but still young enough to provide some real value on the court. With averages of 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 41.0% shooting from the field and 31.6% shooting from three, he’d be a solid fit next to Irving as someone who doesn’t demand the ball.

Small forward: Brandon Ingram

Before Luka Doncic and before Anthony Davis, LeBron James was the leading veteran of a young and developing Lakers team. Back then, Brandon Ingram was the closest thing he had to a co-star, and he did his part to help develop his game. While Ingram was eventually traded to the Pelicans (as part of the Anthony Davis trade), he was giving the Lakers all he had as a young scorer and shooter.

Today, at 28 years old, Ingram hasn’t developed into a superstar, but he’s one of the NBA’s most naturally gifted scorers as a two-time All-Star and former Most Improved Player. On a hypothetical team like this, he’d carry the offense (alongside Kyrie) while using his length to disrupt shooters on the other end. For the season, he’s averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% shooting from three.

Power forward: Anthony Davis

This pick is arguably even more obvious than Irving. As recently as last season, LeBron called Anthony Davis his sidekick and co-star, and he was supposed to carry the torch after his retirement. Instead, Davis was shipped off to Dallas in the Luka Doncic trade, making him one of LeBron’s greatest former teammates. It’s also the only star teammate with whom he won a title on the Lakers, making their bond even more special.

Despite his advancing age and extensive injury history, Davis is still able to produce big numbers on the court, and his impact cannot be denied. As a 6’10” beast, his presence looms large in the paint, and he’s got the ability to contain any fellow big man in the post. His chemistry with LeBron was impeccable, and he could thrive on a team with shooters like Irving, Pope, and Ingram.

Center: Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac only played five games with LeBron, and it came during his brief, two-year stint as a Laker. While injuries interrupted their time together, the Lakers never really got a chance to learn his full potential before trading him to the Clippers. Still, in a position that’s admittedly limited, Zubac is arguably the best center available that fits the criteria, even if his experience with James is minimal.

While Zubac doesn’t quite match up with Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, he’s a more than serviceable big man who makes an impact on both ends of the floor. At 28 year sold, the veteran center is averaging 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 61.3% shooting from the field.