Kyrie Irving Was LeBron James’ Most Compatible Teammate Ever: Almost Perfect Match

Brian Windhorst believes Kyrie Irving was the perfect match for LeBron James. Speaking on his podcast, the ESPN insider said that while LeBron shared great chemistry with stars like Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis, no one complemented his game better than Kyrie.

“In my opinion, the best, most compatible teammate LeBron has ever had is Kyrie,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective. “There were moments where he and Wade were transcendent, there were moments where he and AD were impossible to deal with. The guy who he played with who best fit his skill set was Kyrie, because you need a guy who can handle the ball that is also awesome off the ball.”

LeBron has played with various stars across his NBA career, and his list of former teammates includes some iconic NBA legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Love, and Luka Doncic. Success has varied over the years, but very few players have developed the kind of chemistry that Irving did with LeBron. While their partnership was relatively short-lived, it was the strongest co-star James has ever had, and it resulted in arguably his most impressive championship to date (3-1 comeback in 2016).

While not as accomplished or experienced as Wade, Irving’s natural skills as a shooter meant he was better at stretching the floor for LeBron and creating space around the rim. Not only could he score off the catch, but he could also create his own shot in isolation in any spot on the floor. The result was prosperity for Irving, who averaged 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 45.7% shooting over six years with the Cavaliers.

Arguably, the most important aspect of Irving’s game was his elite ball handling. Known for his speed, creativity, and finesse with the basketball, Irving could control the offense when needed, which would allow James to play off the ball and maximize his movement. It helped make the Cavs more unpredictable and took some pressure off LeBron to constantly be running the plays.

Just as easily, Irving can thrive off the ball as well, meaning he doesn’t need complete control to be effective. His ability to take that backseat role offensively allowed LeBron to step up when needed while ensuring he was ready to score when he had the opportunity.

It was an ideal balance for the Cavaliers, and they ran the East for three seasons, making three straight Finals in the process. It was an impressive showing before things eventually turned sour and changed forever. For reasons that remain unclear, Irving abandoned the franchise in 2017 and the two went their separate ways, likely never to become teammates again.

Today, while LeBron James has Luka Doncic now, it’s unlikely he’ll ever be able to recreate what he had with Irving. Among all the superstar teammates he’s played with, Kyrie is the one with whom everything clicked, and it’s no wonder that they were able to bring so much prosperity to a team with no prior history of success. If they had more time together, who knows what more they might have accomplished in Cleveland?

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving may have gone their separate ways, but their short-lived partnership remains one of the most electric duos in NBA history. From their 2016 championship run to countless clutch performances, they brought out the best in each other on the court. Even years later, their chemistry is still remembered as the gold standard for how to maximize LeBron’s game.