Celtics Linked To Two Veteran Centers Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

The Celtics are reportedly discussing Ivica Zubac and Robert Williams III ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Nico Martinez
Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics are one of the NBA’s biggest surprise teams this season, but expectations are relatively low until Jayson Tatum returns to the fold. Even still, the Celtics are in a position to make some upgrades before his recovery is complete.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Boston is on the market for centers, with two names in particular at the top of the list: the ClippersIvica Zubac and Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers. While nothing is imminent at this time, both players have been discussed internally as potential solutions for their hole at the center spot.

At 24-13 this season, the Celtics are shocking the world with their consistent play and elite offensive efficiency. They shot 54% from the field in Friday’s win over the Raptors, including 14-28 from downtown. They currently rank second in the East despite missing Jayson Tatum and trading key championship-winning players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Still, if there’s one position where they are lacking, it’s at the center spot. Right now, Neemias Queta is starting for them.

While he’s no star, Ivica Zubac is someone who could make a bigger impact for Boston. He’s been a steady rim-runner for years in Los Angeles, and he’s having a respectable season with averages of 14.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 60.3% shooting.

His size and shot-blocking ability would make him a perfect fit for a Cs team ranked 16th defensively. Of course, the price to add Zubac isn’t low. As the Clippers’ best and most reliable center option, they won’t give him up easily. To even begin negotiations, the Celtics would likely need to start with Anfernee Simons, but making the salaries match would be tricky.

Meanwhile, Robert Williams III brings similar qualities as a defensive-first center. At 6’9”, he’s a bit undersized for the position, but he makes up for it with a quick motor and impressive athleticism. With averages of 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 69.1% shooting and 11.1% shooting from three, he doesn’t play a major role for Portland, but his services would come much cheaper.

As a bonus for the Celtics, Williams has already played there before. In fact, he had his best season to date with the Celtics during the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game on 73.6% shooting. Since he’s only making $13.2 million (expiring deal), the Celtics can offer a package that only includes Sam Hauser and Xavier Tillman.

Ultimately, only time will tell how the Celtics address their needs in the frontcourt. In what has been an unexpected run, their plans have changed, and what they do next could well define how this chapter ends.

