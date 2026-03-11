“He Hates Americans”: Victor Wembanyama Under Fire For Cold Reaction To Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game

Former NBA player goes off on Victor Wembanyama for his cold reaction to Bam Adebayo's 83-point masterclass against the Wizards.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of a preseason game at Kaseya Center on October 15, 2024 in Miami, Florida. | Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of a preseason game at Kaseya Center on October 15, 2024 in Miami, Florida. | Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The NBA world went head over heels when Bam Adebayo took over and dropped 83 points on the Wizards last night in the Heat’s 150-129 win.

Adebayo filled the statsheet with 83 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 20-43 from the floor (46.5 FG%), 7-22 from three-point range (31.8 3P%), and 36-43 from the free-throw line (83.7 FT%).

But a common sentiment that also came up was that players and analysts questioned the ethics behind the way in which Adebayo broke the record by staying late in a blowout game. Among the NBA players who were not very impressed with Adebayo was the French wonderkid, Victor Wembanyama.

Yeah, I saw…….. I think we’re in a league where there is plenty of inspiration to look up to, but yeah, I saw,” said Wembanyama when asked if Adebayo’s 83-point night inspired him to score more.

And his reaction to the Heat center’s performance struck some nerves. For one, Nick Young, the former NBA champion, was not very happy about Wembanyama’s lack of enthusiasm. Despite criticizing Adebayo himself, Young called out Wembanyama for being biased against Americans.

“But he cried when he came back from down 24, this sh** is crazy! I’m tired of this sh**.”

“He was not impressed with that, but he cried and was impressed with comebacks… You couldn’t believe you made a comeback against the Clippers?… He hates Americans,” said a frustrated Nick Young on the Gilbert Arenas show.

Young lost his temper and seemingly felt that Wembanyama’s opinion was coming from a biased lens against American players. He had to be calmed down by Rashad McCants and did not elaborate on his claim.

In an era when the league office is looking to make the league go global, the media narratives are often twisting it towards the USA against the World. All prominent international players are coming under their scrutiny as a result.

Young’s take represents the kind of criticism that Wembanyama has also faced, along with the positive feedback, since the All-Star weekend. This performance and his reaction on the face of it have nothing to do with nationality.

An alternative explanation could be that we can trace the nature of his comments back to Bam Adebayo’s response when he downplayed his teammate Davion Mitchell’s comments, who called Wembanyama a “generational talent” before a preseason matchup.

“I feel like we are all generational talents. There are 450 of us in the NBA, so it’s great for all of us to be out there… I’m not that absorbed in Wembanyama’s life, I imagine he took that next step,” said Adebayo when asked about Wembanyama in October 2025.

Later, Adebayo also downplayed Wembanyama’s height, saying people forget Boban Marjanovic and other tall players have also been in the league.

Therefore, Wemby was keeping up the competitive energy by downplaying his competition’s achievement. A much simpler explanation than jumping to nasty conclusions on the French star.

If he is keeping up the same competitive energy, then this matchup will be must-see when the Heat face the Spurs in Miami on Monday, March 23.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Lakers Injury Report vs. Bulls: Multiple Players Could Be Out For Crucial Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like