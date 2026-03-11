LeBron James And Other NBA Stars Are Fired Up After Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Outburst

Bam Adebayo just set the NBA world on fire with his 83-point outburst tonight against the Wizards to surpass Kobe Bryant’s modern era record for the most points scored in a single game (81).

The Heat star finished the game with 83 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 20-43 from the floor (46.5 FG%) and 7-22 from beyond the three-point line (31.8 3P%). But surprisingly, 36 of his 83 points came from the free-throw line (36-43 FT, 83.7 FT%).

Not just NBA fans, but even big stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and many more could not believe what they were witnessing. Several players took to social media themselves, while some used other mediums to express their opinions on the landmark night from Bam Adebayo.

“BAM BAM BAM 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote LeBron James on X.

“83!?” wrote a shocked Dirk Nowitzki on social media.

“Bro, what?” said Jalen Brunson in disbelief.

Kevin Durant, who played against the Raptors tonight, was asked about Adebayo’s performance during his postgame press conference.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was hearing about it in real time. He got 30 in the first quarter… Congratulations to Bam. I know how much work he puts in.”

“I looked at the statsheet, and it’s pretty crazy, 40 shots, 40 free throws, 20 threes, that takes a lot of stamina man, that takes a lot of energy to not only go out there to put those shots up, but also make them to set the record to surpass Kobe as the second-highest scorer in the history of the game,” Durant further added in awe of Adebayo’s accomplishment.

“Congrats to him, huge accomplishment, Something we’re going to be talking about forever,” concluded Durant.

Tracy McGrady, the Rockets’ legend who now works as an analyst, appeared on the NBA Showtime and spoke about Adebayo’s performance.

“A lot of shots and a lot of buckets, shout out to Bam for it. Bam, I know you’re tired, go get that rub down from the ole lady, ’cause you’re gonna need it,” said McGrady.

NBA insider Chris Haynes called Damian Lillard to get his reaction during his NBA TV show ‘The Association.’ He picked up the phone and poked fun at his former national teammate for Team USA.

“Man, he passed a bunch of people, what do you mean he passed me?” said Lillard when Haynes asked him what he felt about Adebayo surpassing his personal 70-point record, which he had set against the Rockets in February 2023.

“I taught that boy Bam everything he knows,” Lillard further added. “I’ve seen how he’s been training with A’ja; A’ja’s been putting that man to work.”

“He’d better go ahead and get 80,” Lillard further added while witnessing Adebayo’s historic night on TV. “Yeah, he only made seven threes? But his free throws make up for that. He’s got 35 free throws; he’s doing enough to get there.”

Gilbert Arenas, the former NBA All-Star, also posted a video on social media with his reaction to the performance.

“Ronnie, Bam has a zen on, for sure… Bam has 74!? Zen,” joked Arenas as he hilariously called Adebayo a video-game cheat code from NBA 2K.

“38 minutes, god damn! What’s gone into this man? 74 and you don’t think this man is zenning? For sure, he’s getting drug tested today. That’s got to be a Heat record and got to be a lot of people’s record right there. 74? You might as well go for 81; there’s no point in taking you out.”

In his live reaction, Arenas warned Adebayo that Kobe Bryant’s fans will hate on him if he surpasses his record. Now that Adebayo has done that, he has notched his name forever in the NBA’s history books.

Bam Adebayo Speaks On Surpassing Kobe Bryant’s Record

Following the game, Adebayo spoke to the media and addressed his fandom of Kobe Bryant and what it felt like to surpass the late Lakers legend tonight.

“To me, it’s wondering what he’d say… to be at 83, and you pass him, my mind is like, ‘What would he say to me?’ Cause I always wanted to have a conversation with him. He’ll probably say, ‘Do it again.’ Just a surreal moment being in the company with somebody you idolized growing up,” said Adebayo.

The Heat are now 37-29, and sixth in the East. Considering that they are nine games ahead of the Bucks (27-37) in 11th, the Heat is likely guaranteed a play-in spot. It will be interesting to see how this performance impacts Adebayo’s confidence in the playoffs, as only 16 games remain in the Heat’s regular season.