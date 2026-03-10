6 NBA Superstars Who Can Break Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Record

Bam Adebayo did the unthinkable by scoring 83 points to earn the second-highest mark in NBA history, but which stars can challenge his record?

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who would have thought that Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo could score 83 points in a single game. He is without a doubt an excellent two-way player, but it would be a lie to say we saw this coming.

We thoroughly expect that many NBA superstars are watching the fallout from this historic scoring night and could feel they have the chance to break this mark and possibly approach Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point record.

 

1. Luka Doncic

Career Scoring Average: 29.0 PPG

Career-High Points Scored: 73 Points

There may not be a player in the league better equipped to chase down an outrageous scoring total than Luka Doncic. The Dallas superstar already proved he can flirt with history when he erupted for 73 points.

What makes Doncic particularly dangerous in a record-chasing scenario is how much the offense runs through him. When he gets hot, the ball rarely leaves his hands, and the Mavericks are comfortable letting him orchestrate nearly every possession.

Add in his ability to draw fouls and knock down difficult shots from deep, and it’s easy to envision a night where everything clicks and the scoreboard starts climbing toward historic territory.

 

2. Devin Booker

Career Scoring Average: 24.5 PPG

Career-High Points Scored: 70 Points 

Devin Booker already owns one of the most legendary scoring performances in modern NBA history. His 70-point explosion as a young star instantly placed him in rare company.

Booker thrives in rhythm, and when his jumper starts falling, he can torch defenses from all three levels.

Unlike many high-volume scorers, Booker’s game is smooth and methodical. The Suns are Booker’s team, so if he wants to take every shot down the floor, he has the ultimate green light.

 

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Career Scoring Average: 25.2 PPG

Career-High Points Scored: 55 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has  become one of the most efficient and creative scorers in the NBA. He is the reigning scoring champion for a reason,

Gilgeous-Alexander lives in the paint and from the free-theoe line, and defenders simply don’t know how to approach him.

The Oklahoma City star is also one of the league’s best at getting to the free-throw line, which is a critical ingredient for monster scoring nights. When a player combines relentless rim pressure with a polished jumper and heavy usage, huge point totals become possible.

 

4. Nikola Jokic

Career Scoring Average: 22.2 PPG

Career-High Points Scored: 61 Points 

Nikola Jokic is mainly known for his passing, but his scoring ability is often underrated. The Denver Nuggets superstar has a knack for taking over games when the situation demands it, and his 61-point career high proved he can shoulder a massive scoring load if necessary.

What makes Jokic unique is how effortless his offense looks, and if he’s making threes, there is no stopping him. He’s too big and too skilled to handle.

The biggest reason Jokic could flirt with an outrageous scoring number is his efficiency. He rarely forces shots and seems to find the easiest path to a bucket every time down the floor.

If a game ever turns into one where Denver needs pure scoring from its MVP centerpiece, Jokic has the skill and patience to slowly pile up points.

 

5. Donovan Mitchell

Career Scoring Average: 25.1 PPG

Career-High Points Scored: 71 Points 

Donovan Mitchell has already shown that he can explode for jaw-dropping scoring totals. His unforgettable 71-point performance remains one of the greatest individual games in recent NBA memory.

Mitchell is a fearless scorer who thrives when the moment demands aggression. What separates Mitchell from many elite guards is his ability to create offense in bursts.

Perhaps playing with James Harden will suffocate his ability to score 84 points, but if he really wants to, there isn’t anything stopping him from doing so.

 

6. Anthony Edwards

Career Scoring Average: 24.6 PPG

Career-High Points Scored: 55 Points 

Anthony Edwards feels like a superstar built for massive scoring nights. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has all the tools to go off for at least 83 points.

Edwards plays with the mentality that allows great scorers to keep firing without hesitation. He has 55 under his belt, so what’s another 28 points to him?

If the right game script ever unfolds, high pace, plenty of touches, and a hot shooting night, Edwards has the talent to go off. It also helps that no other player on the Timberwolves has the capacity to go off for scoring nights so Edwards will have the ball anytime he wants.

