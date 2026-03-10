Angry Jaylen Brown Tossed Out Of Spurs Game For Yelling At Official [Video]

Jaylen Brown got ejected from the Celtics vs. Spurs game tonight for yelling at the officials in the second quarter.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are going up against the San Antonio Spurs tonight at the Frost Bank Center. With less than four minutes left in the second quarter, Brown was driving in when Stephon Castle’s physical defense forced him to fall out of bounds in the front row. No foul was called on Castle.

The Celtics’ star proceeded to yell at the official and was given his first technical foul within seconds after the incident. But that did not stop him from charging at the official in frustration while his teammates held him back. Therefore, he was assessed his second technical foul and ejected from the game.

 

With a one-possession lead at 51-49 at the time, the Celtics are forced to go the rest of the game without Brown, who ended his night with just eight points, seven assists, and two rebounds while shooting 4-8 from the field (50.0 FG%). The half ended 58-58 with Derrick White (13 points at the half) and Jayson Tatum (10 points at the half) taking charge after Brown’s outburst.

Brown seems to have a history of issues with officiating, especially when it comes to facing the Spurs. Even after their last meeting this year, which ended in a 100-95 win for the Spurs, Brown lashed out at the officials during his postgame interview.

“I’ll accept the fine at this point,” Brown said. “I thought it was some bulls*** tonight. I think they’re a good defensive team, but they ain’t that damn good. I hope somebody can just pull up the clips, because it’s the same s*** every time we play a good team. It’s like they refuse to make a call, then call touch fouls on the other end, and that’s just extremely frustrating, bro.”

“We play hard,” Brown stated. “… We compete hard on the defensive end, and they reward the other team with touch fouls. We go down there, and guys are allowed to get away with… Every time we play a good team, the inconsistency is crazy. I’ll take the f***ing fine. Curtis [Blair], all those dudes, were terrible tonight. I don’t care. They can fine me whatever they want. It’s crazy.” 

“Every time we play a good team, it’s the same bulls***,” Brown continued. “… I’m irate at how they officiated the game today. If we can’t get to the free throw line and teams are allowed to be physical and bump us off our spots, etc, then it’s hard to win games like that. We shot four free throws tonight and lost the game by four. Not to say that’s the whole game, the whole story.”

“We’ve got to be better in spots,” Brown added. “I gotta be better in spots, but God damn. I’m driving to the basket, I’m physical, I don’t flop, and I don’t shy away from contact. Go up strong, I’m athletic, and nothing. Zero free throws tonight. The inconsistency is f***ing crazy. Give me the fine.”

Brown was fined $35,000 for this public criticism of officiating. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what type of comments Brown might have on them after tonight’s game.

The Celtics (43-21) are currently 2.5 games behind the Pistons (45-18), who are first in the East. Meanwhile, the Spurs (47-17) are three games behind the Thunder (51-15), who are first in the West. The NBA fans are grabbing their popcorn and are on the edge of their seats as this intense matchup could be pivotal in deciding the future of the respective conferences.

Both teams are looking to extend their winning streaks tonight in a battle that could become a potential NBA Finals matchup someday. This is a must-win game for both upsurging teams looking to dethrone the top seeds in each respective conference.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
