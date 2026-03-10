3 Reasons Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Might Have Clinched The MVP Last Night

If the 2025-26 MVP race needed one defining moment, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have delivered it Monday night against the one player still pushing him hardest. Coming into the game, the NBA’s most recent Kia MVP Ladder had Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 1 and Nikola Jokic at No. 2, which turned Thunder vs. Nuggets into something bigger than a regular-season clash.

It felt like a direct audition on the same floor, with the two leading candidates sharing the stage and the pressure. Then Shai made the loudest statement possible. He finished with 35 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds in the Thunder’s 129-126 win, while Jokic answered with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists in another brilliant all-around performance. But this was not just about the box score.

With the game swinging wildly in the final seconds, Gilgeous-Alexander buried two step-back 3-pointers in the last 14 seconds, including the game-winner with 2.7 seconds left after the Nuggets had just tied it. In a race this close, moments matter as much as numbers. And when the MVP conversation centered on a head-to-head showdown between the top two names on the ladder, Shai walked off with the win, the dagger, and maybe the award itself. It feels like Gilgeous-Alexander clinched the MVP trophy with his performance last night, and here are the main reasons why.

1. The Clutch Gene

What separated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this MVP race was not just how much he scored, but how well his offense survived the hardest possessions on the floor. Anybody can pile up numbers through rhythm and volume. The real separator is whether your efficiency still holds when defenses load up, the game slows down, and every trip becomes a half-court test against a set defense. That is the environment where MVP cases get sharpened, and Gilgeous-Alexander has built one of the strongest clutch profiles in the league.

Before the Nuggets game, Gilgeous-Alexander was one of only six players in the league with at least 100 clutch points this season, and that kind of late-game scoring volume overlaps heavily with the top of the MVP ladder for a reason. It is not random. Voters are always asking the same question: whose offense is the most trustworthy when the game gets tight? Gilgeous-Alexander has given the clearest answer. He has averaged 6.6 clutch points per game this season, the best mark in the NBA, which means he is not just present late; he is driving outcomes when games are in the dying moments.

The efficiency is what really makes the case stronger. Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 78 field goal attempts in clutch situations this season and posted a 56.4 eFG% there. Clutch scoring usually comes with a steep efficiency drop. For most stars, the shot quality gets worse, and the numbers come down with it. Gilgeous-Alexander has resisted that drop better than almost anyone. He has also attempted 46 free throws in clutch situations and hit 89.1% of them, which is another huge part of the argument. Late-game offense is not only about making a dagger jumper. It is about getting to your spots, forcing fouls, and turning pressure possessions into efficient points.

That is why the Nuggets’ winner landed so hard. It was not impressive only because it went in. It was impressive because it fit the entire season-long pattern. Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the league’s most reliable late-game scorers, one of its most efficient clutch shot-makers, and one of its safest late-game free-throw creators. Those are superstar traits, not just star traits. In the MVP conversation, clutch shot-making should not be treated like a bonus. It is proof that the skill set still scales when the defense knows exactly what is coming, and Shai has passed that test all season.

2. Beating The Runner-Up In His Face

MVP races are rarely decided by one game, but some games change the feel of the race. This was one of them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not just post another huge line on a big stage. He outdueled the one player with the strongest case to take the award from him. Going into the night, the NBA’s most recent Kia MVP Ladder had Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 1 and Nikola Jokic at No. 2, so this was as close as a regular-season game can get to a direct MVP referendum. Gilgeous-Alexander walked out with the win, the dagger, and a stronger hold on the narrative.

The season-long comparison was already tight enough to make the matchup matter. Gilgeous-Alexander entered this stretch averaging 31.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 54.9% from the field, 38.1% from three, and 89.5% from the line. Jokic, as always, had a ridiculous countercase at 28.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists on 57.5% shooting, 39.4% from three, and a 68.1% true shooting mark. One candidate had the scoring title profile on the best team in the conference. The other had another near-triple-double season on historic efficiency. That is exactly why the head-to-head mattered so much.

And in those meetings, Shai has had the cleaner edge. After Monday’s 129-126 win, the Thunder moved to 3-0 against the Nuggets this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 35.0 points, 12.3 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in those three games. Jokic has still been great, averaging 23.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists, but the team result and the individual control both lean toward Shai. In the first meeting on February 1, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 34 points and 13 assists in a blowout win while Jokic finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists after just being back from a month-long absence. In the latest one, Shai delivered 35 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds, while Jokic answered with 32, 14, and 13. Those are superstar numbers on both sides. Only one guy is unbeaten in the matchup.

That should matter in an MVP race this close. When the top two candidates share the floor, voters and fans want to see who bends the game more. Jokic kept his numbers. Gilgeous-Alexander took the win. In a race built on tiny margins, beating the runner-up head-to-head, and doing it repeatedly, is about as powerful a closing argument as there is.

3. All-Out Dominance From The Thunder

The cleanest part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case may be the team context around him. The Thunder are not just winning. The Thunder are overwhelming the league. After the win over the Nuggets, they improved to 51-15, the best record in the NBA and the top mark in the West, three games ahead of the Spurs and 11.5 games clear of Jokic’s Nuggets. In an award race where team success still matters, that gap is hard to ignore. Gilgeous-Alexander is not carrying a good team to a respectable seed. He is leading the league’s standard-bearer.

And this is not some fake contender built only on one end. The Thunder have the NBA’s best defensive rating at 107.5 and the league’s best net rating at 10.9. Their offense has also been elite, ranking fifth at 118.4 points per 100 possessions. So the broad point still holds: The Thunder have been dominant on both sides of the ball, and far more complete than every other serious MVP team. The Nuggets have the league’s No. 1 offense, but sit just 23rd in defensive rating. That is the difference. Jokic has had to win shootouts. Gilgeous-Alexander has led a machine that controls games in every style.

The head-to-head results make the case even stronger. The Thunder are 3-0 against the Nuggets, which gives Gilgeous-Alexander a direct edge over Jokic in the biggest individual race on the board. They are also 1-0 over the Lakers so far, which matters because Luka Doncic is still one of the league’s biggest superstar benchmarks even if he has fallen behind in the MVP chase. Against the Rockets, Shai is 2-0, beating the 4th seed in the West with no losses when Shai is available. The Thunder have consistently handled the top of the conference better than anyone else.

The only real exceptions are the few elite young stars who have actually pushed back. Anthony Edwards is 2-1 against the Thunder this season, and the Spurs are 4-1 against the Thunder, giving Victor Wembanyama the strongest team-level case of anyone against them. That actually strengthens the broader argument. Everyone else at the top has spent the year trying to prove they belong in the Thunder’s tier. Most have failed.