NBA Power Rankings: Thunder Still The Standard, Pistons At Risk Of Losing 1st Seed

The 2025-26 NBA season is winding down, with around three-quarters of the campaign over and the playoffs fast approaching. We already have an idea of which teams will be heavy contenders, while some dark horses look to be on track to surprise some teams in the final stretch of the season.

As we approach mid-March, let’s dive right into the updated team power rankings to see which teams have distinguished themselves from the pack.

30. Sacramento Kings – (15-50)

W/L Percentage: .231

PPG: 110.6

OPPG: 121.1

At 15-50, the Kings have struggled on both ends, and look to be in the premier position to tank the season and acquire one of the hottest prospects in the 2026 Draft. Allowing 121.1 points per game makes closing games nearly impossible. Development and draft positioning are the clear priorities now, because the fact that Domantas Sabonis has only played 19 games so far is devastating. Kings fans want this season to end because next year couldn’t be any worse, so that’s a plus.

29. Indiana Pacers – (15-49)

W/L Percentage: .234

PPG: 111.4

OPPG: 120.0

Indiana knew this season would be a wash, but at least Pascal Siakam somehow made the All-Star Team in a horrible season in terms of winning. Once Tyrese Haliburton returns, he will have Siakam and Ivica Zubac to receive his passes, and the Pacers could be a major problem in the East as a result. That means if the Pacers get another player to add to their talent pool next season, watch out.

28. Washington Wizards – (16-47)

W/L Percentage: .254

PPG: 112.3

OPPG: 123.3

The Wizards are supposed to be bad, and we have gotten used to that at this point. Their roster is too young to compete, but things could be changing in the future if injuries don’t get in the way moving forward. The Wizards have made some win-now moves with Trae Young and Anthony Davis, so there is hope for them, especially as Alex Sarr continues to get better.

27. Brooklyn Nets – (17-47)

W/L Percentage: .266

PPG: 107.2

OPPG: 115.6

Brooklyn’s 107.2 PPG ranks among the league’s lowest, and even with a slightly better defensive mark (114.9 OPPG), they lack the shot creation needed to win close games consistently. Other than Michael Porter Jr., the Nets have no recognizable pieces. The Nets want to tank and correct the ugly eras that preceded them, so there is nothing new in terms of being a bottom-feeder.

26. Utah Jazz – (20-45)

W/L Percentage: .308

PPG: 117.4

OPPG: 124.9

To start, the Jazz made the move to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr before the trade deadline, despite him being shut down for the rest of the season. We have to see how the Jazz look next season, but the only bright spot has been Keyonte George, who looks to be a future All-Star. The Jazz are making no secret that they want to lose games, and we can reassess them next season. Not much else to talk about with them.

25. New Orleans Pelicans – (21-45)

W/L Percentage: .318

PPG: 115.5

OPPG: 120.2

The Pelicans can score decently well (115.5 PPG, which ranks 15th), but that doesn’t mean anything if they can’t win games. Injuries and roster instability have made sustained momentum nearly impossible. Zion Williamson has shown some bright spots, but that doesn’t cover the other issues masking how bad the Pels are right now.

24. Dallas Mavericks – (21-43)

W/L Percentage: .328

PPG: 113/0

OPPG: 117.7

The Mavericks were going to struggle no matter what. Cooper Flagg has been the league’s Rookie of the Year favorite for a while, and he hasn’t received much support from anyone else on an All-Star level. Anthony Davis is gone, but the Mavs don’t care about that. They want to head into the 2026 Draft, get Flagg some help, and build for the future.

23. Memphis Grizzlies – (23-40)

W/L Percentage: .365

PPG: 115.7

OPPG: 118.0

The Grizzlies traded Jackson Jr and might be looking to move the disgruntled Ja Morant next. Their roster is shambolic after what was once a promising Western Conference contender. Perhaps firing Taylor Jenkins was the beginning of the end, and we can’t expect anything less from a franchise that is allergic to winning. Memphis needs to blow it up, and we expect that to happen this summer.

22. Chicago Bulls – (26-38)

W/L Percentage: .406

PPG: 115/4

OPPG: 119.8

The Bulls want to lose games at this point because trading Nikola Vucevic signaled the end of their play-in hopes. Josh Giddey can be considered a star, but there needs to be more help for him. The Bulls are hoping for lottery luck, and if they don’t get it, it could mean more mediocrity moving forward. Let’s see how they finish the season before making any judgments.

21. Milwaukee Bucks – (27-36)

W/L Percentage: .429

PPG: 111.1

OPPG: 115.8

The Milwaukee Bucks are all about Giannis Antetokounmpo, a star who could be looking to leave. It doens’t make sense for Giannis to play a game for the rest of the season because even if they make the play-in tournament, they are going to struggle against any half-decent opponent. The Bucks stink, and Giannis deserves better, so get ready for a drama-filled summer.

20. Portland Trail Blazers – (31-34)

W/L Percentage: .477

PPG: 115.3

OPPG: 118.0

Portland has hovered around .500 thanks to steady scoring (115.3 PPG), but defensive inconsistencies (118.0 OPPG) have kept them from climbing higher. Hopefully, Trail Blazers fans can see their team in the play-in tournament because they have a ton of exciting talent that is only going to get better on both ends. A play-in spot and the return of Damian Lillard early next year are exactly what we all want to see right now.

19. Charlotte Hornets – (32-33)

W/L Percentage: .492

PPG: 115.9

OPPG: 112.5

The Hornets have been hot, and they might continue climbing the rankings after a very poor start to the season. LaMelo Ball, Kon Kneuppel, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges are talented enough to get the team firing on all cylinders, and they are slowly becoming must-watch television. Are they good enough to get out of the first round? Probably not, but they have been scintillating at times and on any given night, can outscore anybody.

18. Los Angeles Clippers – (32-32)

W/L Percentage: .500

PPG: 112.8

OPPG: 112.3

The Clippers are nearly break-even on both ends (112.8 PPG, 112.3 OPPG) so far, but they will likely start dropping games since James Harden and Ivica Zubac are not there anymore. Their playoff hopes will depend on how dominant Kawhi Leonard can continue to be. Leonard is posting a ridiculous 27.9 PPG on 37.2% shooting from deep, and is still one of the best two-way players in the game. If Kawhi is healthy, the Clippers are a nightmare play-in matchup.

17. Golden State Warriors – (32-32)

W/L Percentage: .500

PPG: 115.1

OPPG: 114.0

The Warriors have struggled at times without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, even if they are at .500 right now. Steve Kerr’s questionable decision-making regarding Jonathan Kuminga might have set the franchise back a while, because even if Curry and Butler return next season, they won’t win in the Wild West. As long as the Warriors make a playoff appearance, they will save face, but we aren’t sold on their future right now.

16. Atlanta Hawks – (33-31)

W/L Percentage: .516

PPG: 117.7

OPPG: 117.3

The Hawks are not as bad as you might think since trading Trae Young. They are somewhere in the middle of tanking and trying to sneak into the playoffs, especially with the brilliance of Jalen Johnson leading the way. We have to wait and see what happens with them, because even if they aren’t the worst of the teams in the East, we don’t see how they make it out of the first round.

15. Philadelphia 76ers – (34-30)

W/L Percentage: .531

PPG: 115.6

OPPG: 116.1

The 76ers are one of those teams that have star power to make anybody feel uncomfortable in the play-in tournament. Dealing with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid as a higher seed is a real test of their championship pedigree, because those two can beat anybody at anytime. Are they championship material? Obviously not, but they will make the play-in tournament very interesting.

14. Orlando Magic – (35-28)

W/L Percentage: .556

PPG: 115.1

OPPG: 113.6

The Magic have had some solid wins since the All-Star break, and despite the criticism surrounding their franchise player, Paolo Banchero, they are a decent side. We don’t anticipate them making too much noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but if they are a play-in side, who wants to play them and take that risk? The Magic might be in a sink-or-swim spot at the moment because a losing streak could set them back, confidence-wise.

13. Miami Heat – (36-29)

W/L Percentage: .554

PPG: 120.1

OPPG: 116.5

The Heat have leaned into offense this season, averaging 120.1 PPG, which ranks 2nd in the NBA. While their defense (19th in the NBA) hasn’t been elite, their ability to win tight games keeps them safely above .500. Anytime Erik Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo are together, there is always hope for the Heat in a wide-open Eastern Conference. The Heat have enough to stun anybody in the postseason, so let’s see how they end up.

12. Toronto Raptors – (36-27)

W/L Percentage: .571

PPG: 113.7

OPPG: 111.7

Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are a solid duo, and they have made the Raptors look good enough to be a playoff shoo-in. The problem with the Raptors is that there are a few teams with more talent than them, so they could struggle if they draw a difficult opponent in the playoffs. Regardless, the Raptors aren’t too far off from having a top 10 record in the league, and a strong winning streak could get them where they want to be.

11. Phoenix Suns – (37-27)

W/L Percentage: .578

PPG: 112.1

OPPG: 111.0

The Suns’ +1.8 differential is built on solid defense (111.0 OPPG). They’re steady, efficient, and firmly in the West’s playoff running thanks to the play of Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. Phoenix are at risk of falling out of a playoff spot if they drop games, so they need to finish strong and hope to avoid the play-in to give themselves a fighting chance.

10. Denver Nuggets – (39-26)

W/L Percentage: .600

PPG: 120.3

OPPG: 116.6

Denver’s offense is elite at 120.3 PPG. While they allow 116.6, they play better offense than everybody, which is why they rank 1st in offensive rating. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are two legitimate superstars offensively, and the Nuggets‘ bench is deeper than ever. The only concern about them is the average play of Cam Johnson and also Murray’s injury situation, because they need everyone firing if they are to challenge the Thunder and Spurs in the West.

9. Los Angeles Lakers – (39-25)

W/L Percentage: .609

PPG: 115.9

OPPG: 115.0

Despite allowing 115.0 PPG and looking slow and unathletic against better teams, the Lakers have star power and plenty of it. We can never count out Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, so the Lakers will remain a top-10 team moving to the end of the season and heading into the postseason. Can they win a playoff round? Depends who they draw. The Lakers need to keep closing games at a high level because another early exit could see a drastic roster change this summer (mainly from LeBron James).

8. Cleveland Cavaliers – (40-25)

W/L Percentage: .615

PPG: 118.7

OPPG: 114.6

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are almost good enough on their own to take the Cavaliers to the second round, but they will need the others to step up to make it further. Not to mention, both Mitchell and Harden need to kill their playoff demons. The Cavs have looked better since the Harden trade, but they aren’t quite convincing us they are on the level of the three teams ahead of them in the standings. Let’s see how they end the season before boosting them up the rankings.

7. Houston Rockets – (39-24)

W/L Percentage: .619

PPG: 114.6

OPPG: 109.9

The Rockets are a mixed bag, but don’t overlook them. As long as they have Kevin Durant on the court, they are a massive threat because they can still play lockdown defense against anybody. They lack a floor general and look immature at times, but they are yet another team in the West that will be tough to play against. Despite all the criticism heading their way, they have a .619 winning percentage and the 4th-best defense in the NBA.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves – (40-24)

W/L Percentage: .625

PPG: 118.6

OPPG: 114.5

Minnesota’s explosive 118.6 PPG offense fuels their wins, and as long as they have Anthony Edwards, no team in the West wants to see them in any round. The Timberwolves might not have a point guard or floor general of an elite caliber, but they know how to play and do it with toughness and aggression. What’s important for Minnesota is to hold onto a top-three seed because home-court advantage could serve them just fine.

5. New York Knicks – (41-25)

W/L Percentage: .621

PPG: 116.9

OPPG: 110.8

The Knicks have dropped some big games, such as the blowout losses to the Pistons and even a shocker against the Lakers. But still, other than the Pistons and Celtics, no team is more built for the NBA Finals in the East. They are the NBA Cup champs and have one of the best closers in the game in Jalen Brunson, so their record speaks for itself. However, we aren’t entirely sure they are anything better than the third-ranked squad in the relatively easier Eastern Conference.

4. Boston Celtics – (43-21)

W/L Percentage: .672

PPG: 114.5

OPPG: 106.9

The Celtics were “only” considered a top-four team in the East at some point this season with Jaylen Brown playing like an MVP, but they have ramped up their play. We didn’t expect the Celtics to be this good with Jayson Tatum out, but now that Tatum is back, things could change rapidly. Boston has the talent pool to make the Finals, and other than the Pistons, there hasn’t been a better performer in the East.

3. Detroit Pistons – (45-18)

W/L Percentage: .714

PPG: 116.7

OPPG: 109.8

Detroit have dominated in the East, blowing out the Knicks in three straight matchups and convincing the naysayers that they are ready to make the Finals. They defend at a high level and close games with confidence, which is why they are the best team in the East. Cade Cunningham is a perennial MVP candidate, and the team is built on toughness and heart around their star. Make no mistake, unless Jayson Tatum says otherwise, the Pistons are a legitimate threat to make it out of the East.

2. San Antonio Spurs – (47-17)

W/L Percentage: .734

PPG: 118.6

OPPG: 111.5

With a ridiculous .734 winning percentage, the Spurs have been the team on the heels of the Thunder all season long. Victor Wembanyama is beginning to look unstoppable, even if he deals with minute restrictions. Who could argue that he is a top-five player in the world right now? Other than Wemby, the Spurs are stacked with defenders and athletes. Nobody wants to play the Spurs on any given night, and that’s why they are second in the latest power rankings.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – (51-15)

W/L Percentage: .773

PPG: 118.8

OPPG: 107.9

Still the gold standard in the NBA, the OKC Thunder sit atop the league at 51-15 with the NBA’s best record. Anyone with eyes can see how strong the Thunder look and how they are the overwhelming favorites to win it all again this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking like the runaway MVP once again after another clutch performance, and he has a ton of help in the starting lineup and bench. The Thunder are looking scary as the season winds down, and we have to give them their respect as the best of them all.