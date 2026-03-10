Byron Scott And Olden Polynice Think LeBron James Will Leave Lakers: “Not A True Laker”

Former NBA veterans Byron Scott and Olden Polynice recently sparked debate about LeBron James and his legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers during a discussion on the Byron Scott Fast Break podcast.

The two former players questioned whether James truly fits the traditional definition of a ‘Laker for life,’ suggesting that his career path makes it possible he could leave Los Angeles before retiring.

Olden Polynice: “He’s not a true Laker.”

Byron Scott: “Yeah, well, I think that’s part of it. And I think the fact that, like you said, you got so many great players who have retired a Laker. I think LeBron kind of like going off script. I really do. He’s already made it up to the city when he left for Miami, then he went back and won a championship.”

“I don’t think he owes it to the city, but I think the city would really, really love him even more so, and respect the fact that he came back home for his final years to retire a Cleveland Cavalier. I think that would be fitting.”

Olden Polynice: “Outside of Shaq, you know, going to all the multiple teams, stretching his career out, if you look at it, Wilt came in, retired. Kareem. Magic, his whole life. Kobe. Worthy.”

Byron Scott: “Yeah, but the only one out of all those names that you named that went to multiple teams was Shaq. Everybody else was there almost their whole career, or at least maybe traded from one other team. Kareem, traded from Milwaukee, stayed here for the remainder of his career. You know, Magic, his whole career. James Worthy, his whole career. Jerry West, his whole career. Elgin Baylor.”

Olden Polynice: “I’m not trying to be disrespectful to his legacy, but it’s just the mentality. Just like with the fan base. There are Laker fan base, and there’s Kobe fan base.”

The Lakers have long prided themselves on legendary players finishing their careers in purple and gold. Polynice pointed to a long list of icons who spent nearly their entire careers with the franchise, including Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, James Worthy, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor.

Even players who arrived via trade, such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the Milwaukee Bucks, spent the remainder of their careers with the Lakers and became synonymous with the franchise. Polynice also mentioned Wilt Chamberlain, who ended his Hall of Fame career in Los Angeles after joining the team late in his playing days.

The conversation reflects a larger discussion around James’ legacy in Los Angeles. While he delivered a championship to the Lakers in 2020, he also built much of his career identity with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

As James approaches the final years of his career at age 41, questions about where he will finish his career have become increasingly common.

Scott has previously suggested that leaving Los Angeles might make sense depending on the Lakers’ direction. With James set to become a free agent and currently earning $52.7 million per year, the franchise may face difficult financial decisions about extending him. If James wants to remain with the Lakers, a significant pay cut could be required. Otherwise, the possibility of joining another team could become more realistic.

Whether James ultimately finishes his career in Los Angeles, Cleveland, or somewhere else remains unknown. However, the discussion from Scott and Polynice highlights how unique the Lakers’ legacy culture is and why debates about who qualifies as a ‘true Laker’ continue to shape conversations around the franchise.