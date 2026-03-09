Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Jazz host the Warriors at Delta Center on Monday, March 9, at 9:00 PM ET.

The Warriors are 32-31 and eighth in the West, while the Jazz are 19-45 and 14th. The road-home split also leans one way on paper: the Warriors are 13-18 away, and the Jazz are 11-21 at home.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Warriors fell 104-97 to the Thunder on Saturday, and the Jazz lost 113-99 to the Bucks the same night. The season series has been one-sided so far, with the Warriors leading 3-0 after wins of 134-117, 123-114, and 140-124.

For the Jazz, Keyonte George is putting up 24.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, and Ace Bailey is at 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while Draymond Green is at 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists for the Warriors.

The angle is clear before tipoff. The Warriors have already handled this matchup three times, but they are still short-handed, and the Jazz are at home after a four-game slide in this building.

Injury Report

Jazz

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (left knee injury recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder injury recovery)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (right hip impingement)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (nose injury recovery)

Vince Williams Jr.: Out (left knee injury management)

Warriors

Stephen Curry: Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL surgery)

Al Horford: Out (left toe injury management)

Moses Moody: Out (right wrist sprain)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (general illness management)

Will Richard: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Seth Curry: Probable (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Why The Jazz Have The Advantage

The Jazz can still score. They are averaging 117.4 points per game, and their 29.5 assists per game rank second in the league. They also take 37.3 threes and 25.7 free throws a night, which keeps the offense moving even when the half-court execution is uneven. The basic formula is simple: share the ball, get to the line, and keep the pace high enough to avoid long empty stretches.

There is also enough volume to pressure a defense that is not at full strength. The Jazz take 90.5 shots per game and grab 44.0 rebounds. If they turn this into a high-possession game, they can put more stress on a Warriors rotation missing several regulars.

The free-throw line is the cleanest path for the Jazz. They are sixth in free-throw attempts per game, and that matters in this matchup because the Warriors still try to win with movement, switching, and constant activity. If the Jazz can make the game more physical and get into the bonus early, the scoreboard becomes easier to manage.

The problem is on the other end. The Jazz are allowing 125.0 points per game, the worst mark in the league, and that is the biggest reason this team has not been able to turn decent offense into wins. If they do not defend the arc and finish possessions with rebounds, the game can get away fast.

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors still have a very clear offensive identity. They are averaging 115.0 points and 29.2 assists per game, and that assist number ranks third in the league. They also attempt 45.3 threes per game, which ranks first. Even without Stephen Curry, that structure does not really change: move the ball, spray it out, and keep generating perimeter volume.

That style lines up well against this defense. The Jazz are giving up 125.0 points per game, and they have had trouble containing teams that can pass and shoot in the same possession. The Warriors do not need a huge isolation game here. They need their normal flow, and against this defense, that can be enough.

There is also a basic turnover angle in Golden State’s favor. The Warriors are getting 9.9 steals per game, and the Jazz are turning it over 15.6 times per game. That gives the Warriors a direct path to easier points without having to score only against a set defense.

The matchup history reinforces that picture. The Warriors have already put 134, 123, and 140 on the board against the Jazz this season. That does not guarantee another big night, but it does show that the Warriors’ spacing and passing have been a problem the Jazz has not solved yet.

X-Factors

Kyle Filipowski is putting up 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The Jazz need his size because the frontcourt injuries have taken away a lot of stability. If Filipowski rebounds well and finishes inside, the Jazz can keep enough pressure on the paint to avoid becoming only a jump-shooting team.

Kevin Love is averaging 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His role is different, but still important. The Jazz need his spacing and veteran decision-making, especially when the game slows down, and the first action does not work. If he gives them solid second-unit minutes, the offense has a better chance to stay organized.

Gui Santos is averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. His role here is energy and connective play. The Warriors need someone who can rebound his position, run the floor, and keep the ball moving when the defense tilts toward Podziemski and Green. If Santos gives them clean wing minutes, the second unit looks a lot more stable.

Gary Payton II is at 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. In this matchup, his value starts on defense. The Warriors need him to pressure the ball, create one or two messy possessions, and turn those into quick offense before the Jazz can set up. If he does that, the game gets easier for the road team.

Prediction

I’m taking the Warriors. The edge is pretty direct: third in assists, first in three-point attempts, and already 3-0 in the season series, all against a Jazz defense that is allowing the most points per game in the league. The Jazz can score enough to stay in it for stretches, but the Warriors’ style has already translated in this matchup, and the Jazz are looking to improve their Draft position each game.

Prediction: Warriors 121, Jazz 112