Michael Jordan: Bill Russell Has 11 Championships, How Can You Push Him In The Corner And Say Forget About Him?

During NBC’s recent episode of MJ: Insights to Excellence, Michael Jordan offered a thoughtful perspective on the never-ending GOAT debate in basketball. While conversations about the greatest player of all time often focus on modern stars like LeBron James or past legends such as Kobe Bryant, Jordan argued that these discussions frequently overlook the players who built the foundation of the game.

One name he specifically highlighted was Bill Russell, the legendary Boston Celtics center who won an astonishing 11 NBA championships during his career.

“The whole GOAT term is never going to be something that I ever will get high or low about. It just doesn’t exist for me. I never played against Oscar or Jerry West. I would have loved to, absolutely loved to, just as competitive as I am. And I actually learned from them. And we paved the road to the Kobes and the LeBrons, right?”

“And to me, that’s the beauty of the game of basketball, that a player after a previous player has evolved the game further. But don’t then, in essence, this is the way I look at it, don’t then now use that against the player that actually taught you the game or that you learned from. And that’s why I have a tough time.”

“And look, I would have loved to have played against LeBron and Kobe in my prime. I would love to have played against those guys. But we’ll never be able to know that. Part of the marketing, part of the hype, part of the things that try to elevate one generation above the other, I think it creates animosity. I have no animosity against today’s players, but you do have certain players that have animosity because of the forgottenness of what their contribution has been to the game of basketball.”

“It is what it is. It is an empty comparison. You’ll absolutely never find the true answer to that question. It’s just going to keep going.”

“Look, I think LeBron has had an unbelievable career. And I admire him for what he’s done. And Kobe, as well as KD, and all these guys who have played in this era, I think they’ve elevated the game of basketball tremendously.”

“I just don’t agree when you start trying to put one above the other. It doesn’t work. We’ll never know. It creates more of a problem.”

“Not for me, I’ve never given it credence. But for other players who look for their existence within the generation of basketball, we should always honor that. We should always preserve that. We should always reward that they paved the road for a lot of generations after that.”

“And by doing that, you somewhat… Jabbar, I mean Wilt Chamberlain. Russell had 11 championships. How do you just push them in the corner and say, ‘Oh, we ain’t gonna think about you? We forgot about you.’”

“You know, that to me is where I get lost.'”

Jordan explained that comparing players across different eras is inherently flawed because each generation played under different circumstances, rules, and styles of basketball. For him, the GOAT debate is less about crowning a single player and more about recognizing how each generation contributes to the evolution of the sport.

Instead of focusing on ranking players against each other, Jordan believes the basketball world should acknowledge how past legends paved the way for future stars. He emphasized that players like Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain often get overshadowed in modern debates despite their monumental achievements.

Russell’s resume, in particular, remains one of the most remarkable in sports history. Between 1957 and 1969, he led the Celtics to 11 championships in 13 seasons while redefining defense and team leadership. His ability to dominate games through rebounding, rim protection, and basketball IQ made him one of the most influential figures the league has ever seen.

Jordan also pointed out that many of today’s players have elevated the game in their own ways. He praised the careers of LeBron, Kevin Durant, and others, acknowledging that each era introduces new skills and innovations that push basketball forward.

At the same time, he believes that progress should not come at the expense of historical appreciation.

Ultimately, Jordan’s comments were not about defending his own place in history or diminishing the achievements of modern stars. Instead, they served as a reminder that basketball’s greatness is built across generations.

And when a player like Bill Russell wins 11 championships, Jordan believes his legacy should never be pushed aside in the conversation about the sport’s greatest figures.