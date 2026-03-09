Debunking Rumor About Luka Doncic Dating Actress Madelyn Cline After Splitting With Fiancée

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic’s personal life has come under the spotlight lately, but not for a good reason. There had been rumblings for a while about Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, splitting, and she might have now given credence to them.

Goltes removed Doncic’s pictures from her Instagram profile and deleted the “Love” highlight of theirs. She also unpinned their engagement post, and there appears to be trouble in paradise.

With the breakup rumor spreading like wildfire, another also inevitably started doing the rounds. It was claimed that Doncic had started dating actress Madelyn Cline, who has starred in Netflix’s Outer Banks. The Slovenian and Cline follow each other on Instagram as well, but there is no real basis to this rumor. It originated from an X account with the username “sixthmanjake” that is known for posting fake news.

SCOOP: After a messy split from his wife, sources now confirm NBA superstar Luka Dončić is dating actress Madelyn Cline. Dončić and Cline are the new IT couple in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/053stZsJ4N — Jake (@sixthmanjake) March 6, 2026

The very first indicator that this was fake was Goltes being referred to as Doncic’s wife. They had gotten engaged on July 7, 2023, but hadn’t tied the knot yet.

While there is reason to believe Doncic and Goltes are splitting or have already split, these Cline rumors can be dismissed. The only link between them right now is that they follow each other on a social media platform. Could something happen in the future? Sure, but there is nothing as of now.

Prior to this, the 28-year-old Cline was linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece in 2025. They were spotted cozying up inside a New York City restaurant, but did not confirm whether they’re dating. There was also speculation earlier this year about Cline dating her longtime friend and actor Lukas Gage, but she dismissed it.

As for Doncic, this is the first time he has found his name dragged into such rumors. He and Goltes first met in Croatia when they were children, and then started dating in 2016. They welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, on Dec. 1, 2023, and then their second, Olivia, on Dec. 4, 2025.

Doncic flew to Ljubljana, Slovenia, last year to be with Goltes during childbirth and missed two Lakers games in the process. All seemed well at that point, but that might not be the case anymore.

Before deleting Doncic from her profile, Goltes, a model and an influencer, had put up two posts recapping the last 10 years of her life. There were a whole lot of pictures there, and while her children were in a couple of them, their father wasn’t.

So, there is a whole lot of smoke here, but we won’t know for sure until Doncic or Goltes addresses the subject. Don’t count on that happening anytime soon, though.

All we can say for sure when it comes to Doncic is that he is dominating on the court. Most recently, the 27-year-old had 35 points (11-25 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Lakers’ 110-97 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Doncic has come under fire lately for complaining too much to the officials, but he remains a force of nature on the hardwood.