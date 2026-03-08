Lakers Surprisingly Dominate Knicks In Impressive Showing; 5 Reasons Behind Their Win

The Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of their most convincing performances of the season, taking control early and never letting the New York Knicks gain momentum in a 110-97 victory.

While both teams shot an identical 43% from the field, the Lakers created separation through stronger perimeter shooting, aggressive defense, and timely scoring from their stars. Los Angeles knocked down 15 three-pointers compared to just eight from New York, while also forcing 19 Knicks turnovers and converting those mistakes into valuable scoring opportunities.

The Lakers also led for 99% of the game and built a lead as large as 23 points, keeping the Knicks on their heels throughout the night.

Behind a spectacular showing from Luka Doncic and a strong supporting effort across the roster, Los Angeles controlled the pace and dictated the game from start to finish.

Here are five reasons the Lakers came away with the impressive win.

1. Luka Doncic Took Over The Game

Luka Doncic once again proved why he’s one of the most dangerous offensive players in basketball.

The Lakers’ superstar guard finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, leading all scorers while constantly putting pressure on the Knicks’ defense. Doncic shot 11-25 from the field, knocked down five three-pointers, and was nearly automatic at the line, converting 8-10 free throws.

Even when his outside shot wasn’t falling consistently early in the game, Doncic continued to attack the defense and create scoring opportunities. His ability to control the pace and take over key possessions ensured the Knicks never had a chance to mount a serious comeback.

Every time New York attempted to cut into the deficit, Doncic responded with another timely basket.

2. Austin Reaves Delivered A Strong Secondary Scoring Effort

While Doncic carried the offensive load, Austin Reaves provided the perfect complementary performance.

Reaves finished with 25 points on 8-16 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc and 6-7 from the free-throw line. He added five assists and three steals, showing his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor.

His aggressive drives and confident shooting forced the Knicks to defend multiple scoring threats, which prevented them from focusing solely on stopping Doncic.

Whenever the Knicks attempted to tighten their defense on the Lakers’ star guard, Reaves stepped up with timely buckets that helped maintain Los Angeles’ comfortable lead.

3. The Lakers Won The Three-Point Battle

The Lakers knocked down 15-44 three-point attempts, while the Knicks struggled to find their rhythm from deep, shooting just 8-34 from beyond the arc (24%).

Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard played key roles in stretching the floor. Hachimura hit three three-pointers, while Kennard added 12 points and three made threes off the bench.

Meanwhile, several Knicks players struggled from long range. Mikal Bridges went 0-4, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished just 1-5 from deep.

That seven-three-pointer advantage gave the Lakers a major scoring edge that New York couldn’t overcome.

4. Defensive Pressure Forced Costly Knicks Turnovers

Another major factor in the Lakers’ win was their defensive intensity.

Los Angeles forced 19 turnovers, which repeatedly disrupted New York’s offensive flow and created additional scoring opportunities.

Marcus Smart, known for his defensive instincts, led the effort with two steals and constant pressure on the ball. Austin Reaves also contributed three steals, while Luka Doncic added two steals of his own.

The Lakers finished the night with 10 total steals, turning defense into offense and preventing the Knicks from ever settling into a rhythm.

Even though the Lakers committed 14 turnovers themselves, their ability to capitalize on New York’s mistakes helped maintain control of the game.

5. New York’s Supporting Cast Struggled To Produce

Although Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns had productive nights, the Knicks struggled to get consistent scoring from the rest of the roster.

Brunson finished with 24 points and seven assists, while Towns recorded an impressive 25 points and 16 rebounds. However, the Knicks’ supporting cast failed to provide enough offensive help.

Mikal Bridges had a particularly difficult night, finishing 0-6 from the field without scoring despite playing 27 minutes. OG Anunoby added 13 points, but the team as a whole struggled to convert open looks.

Outside of Brunson and Towns, no Knicks starter scored more than 13 points, which made it difficult for New York to keep pace with the Lakers’ balanced scoring attack.

When a team’s supporting cast fails to produce consistently, it becomes extremely difficult to overcome a strong offensive performance like the one Los Angeles delivered.