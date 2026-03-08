76ers Injury Update: Tyrese Maxey Could Miss Time With Hand Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a relatively competitive team this season, despite their inconsistent form in February. However, with Tyrese Maxey suffering a hand injury in the final moments of the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the 76ers may be at risk of seeing another key player sidelined.

During a crucial inbounds play, Maxey ended up colliding with Adem Bona in an attempt to steal the ball from the Hawks. After the 76ers’ 125-116 loss, ESPN’s Shams Charania provided an update on Maxey’s injury on X, tweeting:

“76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey suffered a sprain of the right fifth finger and is out for the next two games. He will undergo further testing and consultation on next steps.”

Tyrese Maxey appeared to injure his hand at the end of Sixers-Hawks. pic.twitter.com/cBS7fbmc2n — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 8, 2026

Before his injury, Tyrese Maxey was undoubtedly the 76ers’ best player, notching 31 points, two rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the game.

Although he received support from Quentin Grimes (26 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (24 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST), it was abundantly clear that his scoring and disruptive work on the defensive end were crucial in keeping Philadelphia’s chances of winning alive.

With Joel Embiid sidelined, the 76ers have looked vulnerable. Now, with Maxey set to miss the next two games, Philadelphia may find itself in a tougher position.

Tyrese Maxey’s Injury Is A Major Concern

For the 2025-26 season, Tyrese Maxey is averaging 29.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, while shooting 46.1% from the field. Over the last 10 games, however, the guard went above and beyond this, averaging 29.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

For all intents and purposes, losing Tyrese Maxey at this point in the season could be a major concern for the Philadelphia 76ers. Having embraced the role of franchise cornerstone, Maxey has shone. Given his importance in the rotation, Philadelphia’s backcourt may be considerably shorthanded for the next two games.

While this isn’t intended to denigrate players like Grimes, the 76ers don’t have the firepower to compensate for Maxey’s absence. Given that the team also traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a strange turn of events, Philadelphia faces a shortage of reliable offensive options within its guard rotation.

Along with Maxey, the 76ers are also likely to see rookie phenomenon VJ Edgecombe listed as questionable for the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a lumbar contusion. Given how limited their backcourt will be if he remains sidelined, the 76ers can only hope that he is healthy enough to play against the Cavs on Monday night.

While a 34-29 record is solid enough, Philadelphia (8th in the East) faces a risk of seeing its chances of securing a playoff berth slip away. Although they are only one game out of sixth place, their 2-3 record over their last five games doesn’t inspire much confidence, especially in light of these latest updates.