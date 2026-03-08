Mike Brown Gets Candid After Knicks’ Frustrating Loss To Lakers: “They Kicked Our Behind…”

The Knicks' head coach Mike Brown makes his feelings clear after the Lakers dominate the Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Knicks were on the road tonight and lost 97-110 to the Lakers, who were shorthanded without LeBron James tonight. Despite that, the Knicks managed to get dominated throughout the game as they never took the lead in the whole night.

After the game, a frustrated Mike Brown spoke to the media and addressed the Knicks’ self-inflicted problems tonight.

“The bottom line is they kicked their behind on the glass. We did not box out their second-chance opportunities in terms of 15 points, which was something that you know we don’t give up. We can’t get beat in that area. And it was due to our inability to put bodies on bodies in boxing out. It’s the first thing,” said Brown during his opening remarks.

“And the second thing is, we fouled them. We got beat off the dribble often. We got beat middle and being really lazy about it, we’d reach at the last second and send them to the free throw line.”

“And then lastly, we didn’t take care of the basketball. That’s a recipe to get your behind kicked, especially on the road if you’re going to if you’re going to get beaten second chance points the way we did. Okay, without boxing out, if you’re going to reach because you can’t contain the basketball,” the Knicks’ head coach further added.

“All right, for the 30 free throws and then uh having uh 18 turnovers, that’s a recipe for disaster on the road, no matter who you play. So, you’ve got to give the Lakers credit.”

Subsequently, near the end of the press conference, Brown summarized the frustration such losses have caused him and the players.

“If we did those things, those self-inflicted things, uh, I would be frustrated, you know, whenever it is. And again, I just when they had something to do with it. They’re a good team. And I don’t want to take anything away from uh JJ and the rest of his staff and all their players. They earned that win.”

“But I thought we had some controllables that we didn’t do a good job of… And that’s the frustrating part. We didn’t give ourselves much of a chance to win this ball game. Not at any point, you know, and that’s what’s frustrating,” concluded Brown.

Instead of pointing towards players like Mikal Bridges for having an off-night on the offensive end (0 points, 0/6 from the field), Brown blamed the collective effort of the team for this loss to the Lakers.

Bridges has averaged 15.3 points per game this season, and the Knicks lost by 13 tonight; his contributions could easily have become the center of blame. However, Brown sees a bigger problem than just his individual shots not falling.

The Knicks have fallen to 41-24 for the season, are third in the Eastern Conference, and will now move on to face the Clippers at the Intuit Dome tomorrow night. Hopefully, they will not repeat the same mistakes against them.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have improved to 39-25, are fifth in the Western Conference, and are set to host the Timberwolves the day after tomorrow (Tuesday, March 10).

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
