5 Reasons Why The Celtics Defeated Cavaliers In Tatum’s Second Game

The Boston Celtics continue their inspired run of form with the return of Jayson Tatum as they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-98 on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Feb 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics turned in a balanced team performance to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-98, controlling the game for most of the night and building a lead that Cleveland struggled to chip away at.

Boston didn’t necessarily shoot lights out, finishing 37-84 from the field (44%), but they made their opportunities count. The Celtics connected on 15 three-pointers at a 39% clip and were nearly perfect from the free-throw line, going 20-22 (91%).

Cleveland, meanwhile, struggled to find consistent offense outside of its stars, shooting 41% overall and just 29% from three-point range (13-45).

Boston also held a noticeable edge on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 49-42 while controlling the defensive boards 39-32. That allowed the Celtics to dictate the pace and maintain control of the scoreboard throughout the night.

Here are five key reasons Boston came out on top.

 

1. Jaylen Brown Led The Way With A Complete Performance

Jaylen Brown delivered one of the most impactful performances of the night and set the tone for Boston on both ends of the floor.

Brown finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, coming just two assists shy of a triple-double while playing a team-high 38 minutes. He shot 7-17 from the field and went 8-9 from the free-throw line, consistently attacking the rim and drawing contact.

Beyond scoring, Brown’s playmaking stood out. His eight assists helped create open looks for teammates and kept the Celtics’ offense flowing when Cleveland attempted to tighten its defense.

He also finished with a +17 plus/minus, highlighting how much Boston thrived while he was on the court.

 

2. Boston’s Bench Provided A Huge Spark

One of the biggest differences in the game came from the Celtics’ second unit.

Payton Pritchard was excellent off the bench, scoring 18 points on 7-12 shooting while adding seven assists and helping maintain Boston’s offensive rhythm whenever the starters rested. His ability to push the pace and create shots gave the Celtics another reliable playmaker.

Baylor Scheierman also delivered a standout performance, finishing with 16 points on 6-8 shooting while knocking down 4-6 from three-point range. On top of his scoring, he grabbed 10 rebounds, giving Boston an unexpected boost on the glass.

When a bench unit combines for that kind of production and efficiency, it becomes extremely difficult for the opposing team to keep up.

 

3. Boston Controlled The Rebounding Battle

Rebounding played a quiet but important role in the Celtics’ victory.

Boston finished with 49 total rebounds, compared to Cleveland’s 42, and secured 39 defensive boards to limit the Cavaliers’ second-chance opportunities.

Neemias Queta anchored the effort inside with 11 rebounds, using his size and physicality to challenge Cleveland around the basket. Scheierman’s 10 rebounds also helped Boston dominate the glass despite playing on the perimeter.

Winning the rebounding battle meant more possessions for the Celtics and fewer easy opportunities for Cleveland to build momentum.

 

4. Cleveland’s Three-Point Shooting Struggled

The Cavaliers had opportunities to keep the game closer, but their perimeter shooting never found consistency.

Cleveland attempted 45 three-pointers, but converted only 13 of them (29%), which repeatedly stalled their offense. Several players struggled from deep, including Sam Merrill, who went 1-7, and Donovan Mitchell, who finished 3-9 from beyond the arc.

When a team takes that many threes but fails to convert them efficiently, it can quickly lead to long rebounds and missed scoring chances.

Meanwhile, Boston made 15 threes on 38 attempts, a much more efficient 39%, creating a significant scoring advantage from the perimeter.

 

5. Cleveland’s Stars Produced, But Didn’t Get Enough Help

Despite the loss, Cleveland’s star players still had strong individual nights.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 30 points, shooting 9-18 from the field while going 9-11 at the free-throw line. Evan Mobley also delivered a solid performance with 24 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, showing his impact on both ends of the floor.

James Harden added 19 points and 10 assists, orchestrating much of Cleveland’s offense and creating scoring opportunities for teammates.

However, the supporting cast struggled to contribute consistently. Outside of the main trio, the Cavaliers’ bench and role players combined for limited scoring and inefficient shooting, which made it difficult for Cleveland to keep pace with Boston’s balanced attack.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Michael Porter Jr. Chooses Nikola Jokic As The GOAT Over Michael Jordan For One Reason
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like