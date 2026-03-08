Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Leads A Ferocious Attack In Blowout Win Against Rockets

San Antonio delivered one of its most explosive offensive performances of the season, overwhelming the Houston Rockets in a 145-120 rout that was never truly competitive after the Spurs seized control.

The Spurs shot a blistering 58.0% from the field and an outrageous 52.5% from three-point range, burying 21 triples while moving the ball beautifully for 38 assists.

At the center of it all was Victor Wembanyama, who dominated on both ends with scoring, rim protection, and constant defensive pressure.

De’Aaron Fox orchestrated the offense masterfully with 10 assists, Stephon Castle attacked aggressively for over 20 points, and the bench added a major spark as well.

By the time the fourth quarter arrived, San Antonio had already built a massive lead thanks to relentless pace, elite shot-making, and suffocating defensive stretches that kept Houston from mounting any real comeback.

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-7 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 29 MIN

Champagnie quietly delivered one of the most well-rounded performances of the night, doing a little bit of everything while fitting seamlessly into the Spurs’ offensive flow. He knocked down three triples and shot efficiently overall, but his value extended beyond scoring. Champagnie stayed active defensively, jumping passing lanes for two steals and even adding a block, while also helping move the ball with four assists. He consistently made smart reads and never forced offense, which allowed the team’s stars to shine while he filled in the gaps perfectly. It wasn’t the flashiest night statistically, but his two-way energy and efficiency helped stabilize the lineup during key stretches when the Spurs were building their big lead.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 9-13 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 9-10 FT, 30 MIN

Wembanyama looked every bit like the franchise superstar the Spurs envisioned, completely controlling the game whenever he was on the floor. He scored 29 points on hyper-efficient shooting while barely needing many touches to do it, mixing smooth perimeter jumpers with aggressive drives and dominant finishes inside. Defensively, he was a nightmare for Houston, swatting four shots and altering several others while using his length to generate steals and disrupt the Rockets’ offensive rhythm. The most impressive part of his night was how effortless it looked; he didn’t force anything and let the game come to him. Every time Houston tried to generate momentum, Wembanyama answered with a bucket or a defensive play that reminded everyone just how unique his impact can be.

De’Aaron Fox: A+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST, 2 TOV, 9-15 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 32 MIN

Fox was the engine behind San Antonio’s explosive offense, constantly pushing the pace and carving up Houston’s defense with his speed and decision-making. He scored 20 points efficiently but did even more damage as a playmaker, handing out 10 assists while repeatedly finding shooters in perfect rhythm. Whether it was kickouts to the perimeter or quick dump-offs in the paint, Fox controlled the tempo and forced the Rockets into defensive breakdowns all night. His ability to attack the lane kept the defense collapsing, which opened the floor for the Spurs’ barrage of three-pointers. It was a classic floor-general performance where Fox didn’t just score – he dictated the entire flow of the game.

Stephon Castle: A+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 7-13 FG, 3-4 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 26 MIN

Castle played with confidence and aggression from the moment he stepped on the floor, turning in one of the most exciting performances of the night. He scored 23 points in just 26 minutes and looked comfortable attacking from all three levels. The rookie guard knocked down three of his four attempts from deep while also getting downhill and finishing strong at the rim. Beyond scoring, he created opportunities for teammates with five assists and played with a pace that kept Houston’s defense scrambling. Castle’s poise and efficiency were impressive, especially considering how quickly he has adapted to the Spurs’ system.

Dylan Harper: A+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Harper was one of the most impressive bench performers of the night, providing both scoring and playmaking during extended minutes. He scored 19 points while shooting extremely well from the field and from deep, while also creating offense for others with six assists. Harper played with confidence and decisiveness, attacking open space and moving the ball quickly when defenses collapsed. His performance was a huge factor in keeping the Spurs’ offensive momentum rolling throughout the game.

Keldon Johnson: A+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 8-13 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Johnson provided a massive offensive lift off the bench, delivering a scoring burst that kept Houston buried whenever the starters rested. He looked aggressive and confident shooting the ball, knocking down four triples while finishing with 20 points on efficient shooting. Johnson’s physical drives and catch-and-shoot ability forced the Rockets to defend him honestly, which opened more space for the Spurs’ offensive rhythm. His energy and scoring punch were exactly what the second unit needed.

Charles Bassey Bryant: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Bryant delivered a solid stretch off the bench, giving the Spurs another perimeter shooting threat while also crashing the boards. He knocked down two of his four attempts from beyond the arc and played with good activity in his minutes. Though he wasn’t heavily involved offensively, his ability to space the floor helped keep San Antonio’s offense humming.

Devin Vassell: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 0-6 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 5-6 FT, 30 MIN

This was an unusual night for Vassell offensively, as his shot simply refused to fall from the field. He went 0-for-6 overall and missed all three of his attempts from deep, which is rare for one of the Spurs’ most reliable scorers. However, he still found ways to contribute despite the struggles. Vassell attacked the rim to draw fouls and knocked down five free throws, while also contributing five rebounds, three assists, and a block. His defensive presence and willingness to stay engaged even when his offense disappeared showed maturity. It wasn’t his best scoring performance, but he still played a role in keeping the team balanced during the blowout win.

Luke Kornet: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1-1 FG, 14 MIN

Kornet quietly contributed as a passer and connector during his minutes, helping keep the ball moving with three assists. While he only took one shot, he played within the flow of the offense and helped maintain the Spurs’ ball movement during the second-unit stretches.

Kelly Olynyk: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Olynyk only saw a brief stint in the game but made the most of it, knocking down a three-pointer and recording an assist during his limited minutes. His veteran presence helped keep the offense organized during a short rotation stretch, even if he didn’t play long enough to make a major statistical impact.

Lindy Waters III: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 AST, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Waters mirrored Olynyk’s efficiency in his short appearance, drilling a three-pointer and helping facilitate the offense with a pair of assists. Though his playing time was minimal, he stayed ready and delivered when called upon.

Jordan McLaughlin: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

McLaughlin made a quick but efficient cameo, knocking down a three-pointer and contributing a rebound and assist in limited time. His steady ball handling helped maintain control late in the game when the outcome was already decided.

Bismack Biyombo: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 TOV, 4 MIN

Biyombo’s role was brief and largely defensive. He grabbed a rebound and provided interior size during his short appearance but didn’t have much opportunity to make a larger impact before heading back to the bench.