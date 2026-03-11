“Take Your A** In The House”: Bam Adebayo Fires Back At Dwyane Wade After 83-Point Explosion

The Miami Heat dismantled the Washington Wizards, 150-129, tonight after an 83-point explosion from Bam Adebayo, to surpass Kobe Bryant’s record of the highest points scored in a single game in the modern era.

Adebayo finished the game with 83 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks to stuff the box score. He shot 20-43 from the floor (46.5 FG%) and 7-22 from beyond the three-point range (31.5 3P%). Only Wilt Chamberlain in 1962 scored more points (100) than Adebayo did in a single game tonight.

One of the key reasons why people feel the Miami Heat have been on a roll recently is the motivation that they had developed after getting criticized by one of their own.

After the game, Bam Adebayo spoke to the media and addressed his performance tonight. He also spoke about Dwyane Wade’s recent comments during the press conference.

“Talking about ain’t no buzz, and he wanted to be out. He’s 45, take your a** to the house,” Adebayo said with a grin. “I don’t know if he’s trying to rile us up. But all that said, I feel like it’s a lot of buzz tonight.”

Even Erik Spoelstra addressed Dwyane Wade’s comments and revealed how they have acted as fuel for motivation for the team.

“Dwyane said there’s not a buzz about the Heat. We feel a certain way about that. Dwyane is one of our own, so I love you, Dwyane, but that serves as motivation to all of us. More so to Bam than probably anyone, and Tyler,” said Spoelstra.

Just a few days ago, Dwyane Wade, who is arguably the best player in the Miami Heat’s history, claimed there is no “buzz” in the streets of Miami anymore due to the team.

“The city needs to be woken up. It’s not alive anymore. When we were here, it was buzzing in these streets. We’ve been here last couple of days, ain’t nothing buzzing outside,” said Wade on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast.

“I thought I was bout to stay here, but I’m leaving cause ain’t no energy here. This city needs a person who can bring that energy here. No one’s here. When Shaq came, the culture shifted. I’ve been here last couple of days, I’m sleepy,” said Wade.

After the Heat defeated the Rockets on February 28, Adebayo revealed that he got voice notes from Dwyane Wade saying he doesn’t think the Heat can come out of the play-in tournament anymore. Ever since then, the Heat have been 6-0 and remain undefeated.

Clearly, Wade is not the villain, but his words started a domino effect that injected fuel into the Heat’s players to be as dominant as they have recently been. Since his criticism had gone viral, the Heat reached out to Wade to get his reaction to tonight’s performance.

“Wow! I’m proud of his individual accomplishment! I’m more proud of how his teammates rallied around him to make sure this night was historic for him! That’s why he’s the Cap! Salute and Respect to my lil bro. 83!??? Bamonte!!!” wrote the 44-year-old Wade.

Wade and Adebayo shared a relationship like siblings; hence, he was shocked to hear the initial criticism from Wade. But he knew that none of it was intended to malign the team and its culture, but rather to send a message to the franchise and its players on the direction in which it was headed.

The Heat are currently 37-29 and outside the play-in tournament in sixth. They will need to stay ahead of the Magic, who are just 0.5 games behind them (35-28), if they want to avoid dropping into the play-in tournament this season.