Bam Adebayo Gets Emotional After 83-Point Masterclass To Surpass Kobe Bryant’s Single Game Record

Bam Adebayo makes his feelings known after breaking Kobe Bryant's record (81 points) for the most points scored in a single game in the modern era with his 83-point performance against the Wizards.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Bam Adebayo just notched his name among legends in the NBA’s history as he surpassed Kobe Bryant’s modern-era record of most points scored in a single game (81). He dropped 83 points tonight in the Heat’s 150-129 win over the Wizards and is now only behind Wilt Chamberlain for the NBA’s all-time single-game scoring record (100 points).

The Heat’s star center did not just score, but he also stuffed the box score with 83 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 20-43 from the field (46.5 FG%) and 7-22 from beyond the arc (31.8 3P%). But notably, 36 of his 83 points came from the free-throw line (36-43 FT, 83.7 FT%).

After the game, Adebayo’s teammates drenched him in water during the sideline interview as he revealed what it felt like to become the highest single-game scorer in the modern era (Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point-game was in 1962).

“Man, I wish I could relive it twice. I credit god, my family, and my teammates. This crowd, they kept feeding me the ball,” said Adebayo.

“Man, I appreciate you all, they’re like my second family, I couldn’t do it without them, somebody had to pass me the ball. I appreciate the coach for drawing up plays for me, and I got it going tonight,” Adebayo further added in his message to his teammates.

Adebayo admitted that he knew he was about to have a special night when he had 43 points at the half and ranked this as his best performance so far and the most important night to him in his career.

“Obviously, its top three performances of all-time,” yelled Adebayo after Norman Powell asked him what it felt like to be named beside Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant in the NBA’s history books.

After the interview, Adebayo greeted A’ja Wilson and his mother on the sidelines as tears began rolling down his face on an emotional night for the 28-year-old center.

 

This performance comes just days after Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem criticized Adebayo and the Heat for not looking like a championship-contending team.

Since then, the Heat have been on a six-game winning streak. Adebayo joined Wade as the second player in Heat history with over 10,000 career points, and now this historic night. It seems that sometimes you need to light the spark in the right places to light the fire that brings out the Heat.

The Heat are now 37-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference, and look set to make the postseason at this rate. They now move on to host the Bucks on Thursday, March 12.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
