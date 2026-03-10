Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 10, at 11:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves enter at 40-24, third in the West, while the Lakers are 39-25, fifth. The Lakers are 20-12 at home, and the Timberwolves are 18-12 on the road.

The Lakers last played Sunday and beat the Knicks 110-97. The Timberwolves last played Saturday and got blown out 119-92 by the Magic. These teams have met twice this season, and the Lakers won both, 128-110 on October 24 and 116-115 on October 29.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists, and Austin Reaves is at 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards is putting up 29.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Julius Randle is bringing 21.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

This is a real seeding game. The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their last 10, the Lakers are 6-4 over that same stretch, and the West is tight enough that one result can shift the tone of the week.

Injury Report

Lakers

LeBron James: Questionable (right hip contusion; left foot arthritis)

Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson: Questionable (right knee soreness)

Joan Beringer: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Zyon Pullin: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers’ argument starts with shot creation. They are scoring 115.9 points per game, shooting 49.8% from the field, and averaging 25.5 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the league. When they are right, they are not just surviving on hard Luka shots. They move the defense enough to create easier ones after the first action.

Home court matters here. The Lakers are 20-12 at home, and they have already beaten the Timberwolves twice this season. One of those games was a comfortable 18-point win, and the other was a late one-possession escape. That is meaningful because it shows the Lakers have already found two different ways to win this matchup.

The pace can help them too. The Lakers play at a 98.5 pace, which gives them a path to flatten the Timberwolves’ athletic edge and turn this into a half-court decision-making game. If Luka controls tempo and keeps dragging bigs into screening actions, the Timberwolves’ size can become a target as much as a strength.

There is also a recent defensive case, even if the season-long numbers are mediocre. Over their last 10 games, the Lakers have allowed 109.6 points per game, and they just held the Knicks to 97 in one of their better defensive performances of the season. If that version shows up again, the game gets much tighter than the full-season profile suggests.

And the simple truth is this: the best offensive player on the floor usually gives you a real chance. Doncic is averaging 32.5 points and 8.4 assists, and the Lakers have built their offense to let him dictate every coverage. If the Timberwolves do not win the glass clearly or if they let him get downhill into rotations, the Lakers can absolutely steal the math of the game at home.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves have the cleaner two-way profile. They are scoring 118.6 points per game and own a 113.1 defensive rating, while also averaging 44.6 rebounds per game. That matters here because the Lakers can score with anyone, but their defensive floor has been shaky for most of the season. They are allowing 115.1 points per game and carry a 116.8 defensive rating.

The rebounding edge is one of the biggest matchup numbers in the game. The Timberwolves are at 44.6 boards per game, and the Lakers are down at 40.9. That points directly to Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and the Timberwolves’ size having a real chance to tilt extra possessions, especially if the Lakers stay in smaller lineups around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The Timberwolves also shoot it well enough to punish the Lakers’ weak points on the perimeter. They are hitting 37.2% from three, which ranks fifth in the league, and they make 14.0 threes per game. The Lakers are giving up too many clean offensive windows over a full season, and when the Timberwolves space the floor around Edwards, they can force the Lakers to pick between tagging Gobert or staying home on shooters.

Their road profile is strong enough to trust. The Timberwolves are 18-12 away from home, and their last 10-game form has been better than the Lakers’, even with that ugly loss to the Magic. That matters because this matchup is likely to come down to who can stay organized when the game slows in the second half, and the Timberwolves have looked steadier over the last two weeks.

There is also a direct schematic path here. The Lakers want Luka to bend the floor, but the Timberwolves have more back-line size than most teams and allow opponents to shoot 35.9% from three. If Jaden McDaniels can hold up at the point of attack and Gobert can stay involved without getting played off the floor, the Timberwolves have the personnel to make the Lakers work deep into the clock.

X-Factors

Rui Hachimura is one of the key Lakers swing pieces because he gives them scoring without needing the ball all the time. He is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.1% from the field and 44.2% from three. Against the Timberwolves’ size, his role is spacing and quick finishing. If Hachimura hits open threes and makes the Timberwolves pay for overloading toward Luka, the Lakers’ half-court offense becomes much harder to trap.

Marcus Smart is the Lakers’ defensive tone-setter. He is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, and this game asks him to bother Edwards early in possessions and make the Timberwolves work to initiate. If Smart can turn a few possessions ugly and create some live-ball mistakes, the Lakers can find easier offense than they usually do in this matchup.

Luke Kennard is the pure floor-spacing swing here. He has averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in his Lakers games, while shooting 51.1% from three. The Timberwolves will send bodies toward Doncic, and Kennard is exactly the kind of release valve that can make that plan backfire. If he hits early, the Lakers can stretch Gobert and Reid into much tougher decisions.

Jaden McDaniels is a huge swing piece for the Timberwolves because this matchup asks him to do the hardest defensive job on the floor without disappearing on offense. He is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 43.1% from three. If McDaniels can make Luka Doncic work and still knock down open threes, the Timberwolves’ defense becomes much easier to hold together. If he is quiet, too much falls on Anthony Edwards to solve everything himself.

Donte DiVincenzo matters because he can tilt the possession game without needing plays called for him. He is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while hitting 39.0% from three. In this matchup, his job is to punish help, keep the ball moving, and turn long rebounds into extra Timberwolves offense. If he gets loose as a secondary shooter, the Lakers’ defensive weak points get exposed fast.

Naz Reid is the Timberwolves’ bench pressure point. He is averaging 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, and this is the kind of game where his size and scoring can change a quarter. If Reid wins the non-Gobert minutes, the Timberwolves can keep size on the floor without sacrificing offense. If he struggles, the Lakers can get back to smaller, faster lineups and feel much better about the matchup.

Prediction

I’m taking the Timberwolves. They are the healthier team, they have the better defensive baseline, and they should have the edge on the glass, which is the cleanest way to punish the Lakers over 48 minutes. The Lakers have the best offensive engine in the game and home court, but the Timberwolves’ 44.6 rebounds per game, 37.2% three-point shooting, and stronger season-long defensive profile make them the more trustworthy pick.

Prediction: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 112