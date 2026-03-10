Clippers’ New Big Three Powers Slim Victory Against Knicks: 4 Key Takeaways

The Los Angeles Clippers needed a big win, and they got it. On Monday, their newly formed star trio delivered just enough offense and late-game control to escape with a 126-118 win over the New York Knicks, a game that was tighter than the final score suggests.

While New York shot an impressive 51.1% from the field and controlled the glass, the Clippers leaned on perimeter shooting and their new Big Three to tilt the game in their favor. Behind strong performances from Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland, and Bennedict Mathurin, Los Angeles maintained control for nearly the entire night and held off several Knicks surges down the stretch.

1. The Clippers’ Big Three Delivered Exactly What They Needed

The new star trio for LA performed at their best. Kawhi led the way with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists on 10-19 shooting. Not only was he shooting at an All-Star level, but he also had the best plus-minus in the game at +26.

Darius Garland had 23 points and 7 assists, shooting 5-9 from 3, and solidified the belief Clippers fans had in the Harden trade for now, at least.

The final member of the trio, Bennedict Mathurin, showcased one of the best performances of the evening. Mathurin, who came off the bench, scored 28 points on 9-20 shooting and grabbed 7 rebounds while driving to the basket with no fear. His 8-9 effort at the free throw line provided some much-needed offense for Los Angeles, to which New York had no answer.

2. Knicks’ Stars Produced, But Support Scoring Lagged

New York received strong performances from its top two offensive weapons. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated offensively with 35 points on an efficient 13-17 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and seven assists in one of the most complete stat lines of the night.

Jalen Brunson also delivered with 28 points and 8 assists while also making many key plays in what appeared to be a lost cause. Brunson controlled the pace of the game on some of the Knicks’ runs and shot 12-23 from the field.

The points dropped after these two proved to be devastating. Mikal Bridges was a no-show, scoring just seven points on 3-8 shooting, while the bench did not help the cause. Other than Jordan Clarkson’s 9 points, the Knicks’ reserves had poor games offensively.

3. Three-Point Shooting A Massive Plus For L.A.

Despite having a lower total field goal percentage, Los Angeles made some crucial long-range shots. The Clippers shot 46.2% from beyond the arc, making 18-39 attempts, some shots even being game-changing.

Brook Lopez hit 3 threes out of 5 attempts, while Garland and Mathurin together made 7 threes. Derrick Jones Jr. hit 4 threes, and his presence as another long-range shooter opened up the game and forced the defense to shift.

In contrast, the Knicks outside shooting was ineffective. With 14 made threes, they finished with only 35.0% from three while the Clippers shot 46.2%. This was a game-changing difference.

4. Turnovers Completely Set The Tone

Possession is determined mostly by the number of turnovers committed, and in this game, the Clippers had eight turnovers versus the Knicks’ 20. This is a large difference in turnovers.

The Clippers capitalized on several offensive lapses by the Knicks. The Clippers turned Knicks turnovers into 24 points, often finishing fast breaks after stealing the ball. Additionally, their defense caused 12 steals, with Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., and Kris Dunn teaming up to steal the ball from New York’s playmakers and disrupt ball movement.

New York, on the other hand, was unable to carry their defensive stops into offensive scoring, and the Knicks’ top ball control, coupled with 32 assists and decent field goal shooting, ultimately led to their demise. Though they did perform well on paper, the Knicks defeated themselves in ball control.