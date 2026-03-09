Clippers vs. Knicks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Clippers host the Knicks at Intuit Dome on Monday, March 9, at 10:00 PM ET.

The Knicks enter at 41-24, second in the East, while the Clippers are 31-32, ninth in the West. The Clippers are 16-13 at home, and the Knicks are 17-15 on the road.

The Knicks last played Sunday and lost 110-97 to the Lakers. The Clippers last played Saturday and beat the Grizzlies 123-120. These teams have played once this season, with the Knicks winning 123-111 on January 7.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and Darius Garland is putting up 17.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns is at 19.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

This game matters for both sides for different reasons. The Knicks are trying to keep pressure on the top of the East, and the Clippers are still fighting to stay in the Play-In picture without losing ground in a crowded West race.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

John Collins: Out (neck strain)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Knicks

Mitchell Robinson: Out (left ankle injury management)

Dillon Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Miles McBride: Out (pelvic core muscle surgery)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers’ clearest edge is game control. They play at a 96.2 pace, one of the slowest marks in the league, and that matters against a Knicks team that is much more comfortable when it can flow from rebound to early offense. If the Clippers keep this in a half-court game, they can drag the Knicks away from one of their cleaner offensive rhythms.

They also have a real shot-making base even without huge volume. The Clippers are shooting 48.1% from the field, which is one of the better marks in the league, and they own an 83.2% free-throw percentage, which ranks first. In a tight game, that matters because they do not need a three-point avalanche to score efficiently. They can win with clean half-court execution and by cashing in at the line.

The Clippers can also attack one of the Knicks’ weaker points on the glass from the other side of the matchup. The Clippers only average 41.1 rebounds per game, so this is not a dominant rebounding team overall, but the Knicks just lost the last game’s possession battle with 19 turnovers and had to lean heavily on Towns for control inside. If the Clippers can keep Towns busy in actions and limit his defensive rebounding comfort, they can flatten one of the Knicks’ normal advantages.

There is another practical edge here: the Clippers are at home and rested. The Knicks are on the second night of a road back-to-back after a physical game against the Lakers, while the Clippers have been off since Saturday. In March, that matters. Legs show up first in closeout speed and late-game jump shooting, and those are two areas where the Knicks could feel the schedule.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The Knicks have the stronger team profile over the full season, and it starts with offense. They are scoring 116.9 points per game, they own a 119.2 offensive rating that ranks among the league’s best, and they make 14.6 threes per game on 39.2 attempts while shooting 37.3% from deep. That is a lot of pressure for a Clippers defense with a 116.0 defensive rating.

The rebounding gap is one of the biggest matchup numbers on the board. The Knicks average 46.1 rebounds per game, while the Clippers are down at 41.1. That is not just a stat to decorate the preview. It matters because Towns and Josh Hart can create second chances and extend possessions against a Clippers team that has lived small at different points of the season. If the Knicks win the glass clearly, they can survive an average shooting night.

Ball movement also leans toward the Knicks. They average 27.3 assists per game, compared to 23.4 for the Clippers, and that helps explain why their offense has been more reliable over the season. When Brunson gets two feet in the paint, the Knicks can still get to the next pass and the next shot. The Clippers have enough individual scoring, but the Knicks have been the more connected offensive team.

Defensively, the Knicks have a real edge, too. They are allowing 110.6 points per game, while the Clippers are allowing 112.2. The Knicks also have a 112.8 defensive rating, better than the Clippers’ 116.0. That is a big swing in a game that looks likely to be played in the half-court. If both teams are forced to execute late in possessions, the Knicks’ season-long defensive baseline is stronger.

The other important detail is the first meeting. The Knicks already beat the Clippers 123-111 this season, and they did it with Brunson controlling the game and Towns winning inside. That does not guarantee a repeat, but it does show the matchup can tilt their way if they own the paint and keep the Clippers from turning it into a slow, foul-drawing grind.

X-Factors

Kris Dunn is the Clippers’ tone-setter on the ball. Dunn is putting up 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, and his role is not about scoring 20. It is about making Brunson work every trip and shrinking the comfort of the Knicks’ first action. If Dunn can push Brunson off his spots and force the Knicks deeper into the clock, the Clippers’ slower style becomes much easier to maintain.

Derrick Jones Jr. is another real swing piece for the Clippers. He is at 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, and this matchup asks him to be an energy wing who can guard up a position and finish plays without holding the ball. If Jones turns defense into runouts and scores on cuts, the Clippers get needed cheap offense. If he is invisible, the scoring load gets too concentrated on Leonard and Garland.

Brook Lopez deserves mention because the Clippers need his size with Collins out. Lopez is adding 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks, and his job in this game is to keep Towns from owning the paint uncontested while still stretching the floor on the other end. If Lopez can protect the rim without getting dragged into bad matchups, the Clippers can survive the rebounding battle better than the raw season numbers suggest.

Josh Hart is one of the biggest swing players in this matchup because his game touches every possession battle. Hart is averaging 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season, and his role here is to help the Knicks turn their rebounding edge into actual extra offense. If Hart is flying around for long rebounds and pushing in transition, the Knicks can speed this game up. If he is quiet, the Clippers get the slower script they want.

OG Anunoby is the Knicks’ connective defender and spacing forward in this matchup. He brings 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and this is the kind of game where his value is bigger than a normal box score. He has to help on Leonard, rotate cleanly, and still punish help with corner shooting. If Anunoby plays well, the Knicks can survive the Clippers’ half-court pressure.

Prediction

I’m taking the Knicks. They have the better offense, the better defense, and the much better rebounding profile, and those are the three biggest team indicators in this matchup. The Clippers can absolutely make this ugly and slow, but the Knicks have already won this matchup once, and over 48 minutes, I trust Brunson, Towns, and the Knicks’ possession edge more than I trust the Clippers to win a half-court shot-making duel without Collins and Beal.

Prediction: Knicks 114, Clippers 109