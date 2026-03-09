Dillon Brooks Gives No-Filter-Opinion About 25 NBA Stars Including LeBron, Reaves, Harden And Others

Dillon Brooks has never been known for holding back his thoughts, and that reputation was on full display during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. During the episode, Brooks was shown a list of the Top 50 NBA players compiled by Complex, where he was ranked No. 48. The Phoenix Suns forward immediately disagreed with the ranking and proceeded to give brutally honest reactions to several players listed above him.

Brooks had strong opinions on nearly everyone mentioned, including several All-Stars and rising young talents.

Joel Embiid: “No, he’s too hurt you can probably go to sleep for a straight week, and he’s probably hurt again.”

Austin Reaves: “Man, a foul baiter.”

Shaedon Sharpe: “I’m not rating him.”

Julius Randle: “One of the biggest complainers, he wants all the calls because he plays the most physical. Him, Zion Williamson, and Giannis play so physical.”

Paolo Banchero: “Down year for Paolo, could be way better, he’s supposed be LeBron status.”

LeBron James: “He ain’t having a better year than me.”

Josh Giddey: “Hell no.”

Rudy Gobert: “Nah”

Michael Porter Jr: “He having a good year.”

Desmond Bane: “That’s my young boy.”

Kon Knueppel: “He’s having a good year.”

Bradon Ingram: “I rate his game all the way.”

Keyonte George: “He’s having a great year, but he’s soft.”

Amen Thompson: “That’s my guy.”

Cooper Flagg: “I rate him.. not a better year than me because if I was with the Mavs would be in the playoff hunt.”

Trey Murphy: “I can’t support losing, so no, but he’s having a great year.”

De’Aaron Fox: “Nah, Fox ain’t having a better year than me.”

Jalen Williams: “Too hurt, but he got game.”

Karl Anthony Towns: “That boy sweet.”

Jalen Duren: “He’s nice, yeah.”

Lauri Markkanen: “No, his numbers are good though.”

Bam Adebayo: “I love playing against him.”

Chet Holmgren: “Nah”

Scottie Barnes: “Nah”

James Harden: “He’s nice.”

Several of Brooks’ comments focused on durability and availability. His remarks about Joel Embiid and Jalen Williams, for example, pointed directly to injuries as a factor in how he evaluates players. For Brooks, consistently being on the floor appears to carry significant weight when judging whether someone is having a better season than him.

His criticism of players like Austin Reaves and Julius Randle also reveals the type of playstyle Brooks tends to respect. Calling Reaves a ‘foul baiter’ suggests he values physical defense and shot creation more than drawing contact for free throws. Meanwhile, labeling Randle a ‘complainer’ highlights Brooks’ well-known disdain for players he believes rely heavily on officiating.

One of the most eye-catching moments came when Brooks was asked about LeBron James being ranked ahead of him. The Suns forward did not hesitate to push back against the idea. It was a bold claim considering James’ status as one of the greatest players in league history, but Brooks framed his answer around the current season rather than overall career achievements. That theme carried throughout much of his evaluation of the list.

At the same time, the list was not purely negative. Brooks showed respect for several players across the league. He praised Brandon Ingram’s overall skill set, complimented Karl-Anthony Towns by calling him ‘sweet,’ and acknowledged the talent of James Harden and Jalen Duren. His approval of younger players like Amen Thompson and Desmond Bane also suggests he recognizes emerging talent even while defending his own standing.

Another interesting theme in Brooks’ reactions is how often he compared players’ current seasons to his own. Rather than evaluating long-term resumes, Brooks framed many of his answers around who is having the better year. That mindset likely stems from the fact that he is currently enjoying the best offensive season of his career.

With the Phoenix Suns, Brooks has developed into a more complete offensive option while maintaining his trademark defensive intensity, averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 44.0% from the field, 34.3% from 3-point range.

Beyond the podcast comments, Brooks has recently been dealing with a few off-court developments as well. On February 21, during a game against the Orlando Magic, Brooks suffered a broken left hand after being hit by Wendell Carter Jr. in the first quarter. The Suns announced the following day that he would likely miss four to six weeks, putting his potential return toward the end of March.

During his recovery, Brooks was also briefly detained following a traffic stop in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to reports, Brooks passed a breathalyzer test but was taken in due to a marijuana related DUI situation. He was booked and released roughly two and a half hours later.

Ultimately, Brooks’ comments illustrate the competitive mentality that drives many NBA players. Rankings and comparisons are common in sports media, but players themselves often view those lists very differently. For Brooks, the Top 50 ranking became less about debate and more about proving that he belongs much higher on the list.

Whether fans agree with his assessments or not, the interview once again reinforced Brooks’ reputation as one of the league’s most confident and outspoken personalities.