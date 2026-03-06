Dillon Brooks Arrested For Suspected DUI

After watching his team lose to the Bulls from the sidelines, Suns swingman Dillon Brooks found himself in some major legal trouble. According to the latest update from insider John Gambadoro, the longtime NBA veteran was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the game. Contrary to initial thinking, the drug involved wasn’t alcohol, but marijuana.

“From a source: Dillon Brooks was arrested on suspicion of DUI last night after the game,” wrote Gambadoro. “It was not alcohol related, but I am told it was marijuana. He was released without being charged. Brooks was asked to blow into a portable breathalyzer and blew a 0, showing no alcohol in his system. Marijuana, like alcohol, does make you impaired and affects your fine motor functions and ability to operate a motor vehicle.”

Cannabis is currently legalized for recreational use in Arizona, but there are still restrictions. You can’t smoke in most enclosed public places, and you definitely can’t operate a vehicle without breaking the law. Sometime between when the Suns’ game ended last night and Brooks’ drive home, he must have taken or smoked something that impaired his ability to drive, leading to him being pulled over and arrested on suspicion of intoxication. Since he blew zeroes on the breathalyzer, we can only assume it was something else in his system.

The good news for Brooks is that he was released, but it doesn’t mean they can’t stick any charges on him later. If they took a blood test, they could still pursue legal action if it is confirmed that he was under the influence at the time of driving. In the meantime, he has to be careful not to get caught breaking traffic laws again.

The 30-year-old swingman is no star in the NBA, but he’s a crucial role-player for the Suns, and his availability could determine how far they get in the upcoming playoffs. In 50 games this season, he’s averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 44.0% shooting from the field and 34.3% shooting from three.

Brooks hasn’t actually played since February 21st after injuring his hand, but he’s expected back later this month after being given a 4-week recovery timeline. He’s going to be ready to play regardless, but he needs to stay out of trouble to avoid becoming a distraction for his team. DUI’s are a major violation, and if he’s found guilty, it could have major implications on his reputation and career in the NBA.