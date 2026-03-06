Dillon Brooks Arrested For Suspected DUI

Suns forward Dillon Brooks faces potential legal trouble after marijuana-related DUI case.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts after making a shot during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After watching his team lose to the Bulls from the sidelines, Suns swingman Dillon Brooks found himself in some major legal trouble. According to the latest update from insider John Gambadoro, the longtime NBA veteran was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the game. Contrary to initial thinking, the drug involved wasn’t alcohol, but marijuana.

“From a source: Dillon Brooks was arrested on suspicion of DUI last night after the game,” wrote Gambadoro. “It was not alcohol related, but I am told it was marijuana. He was released without being charged. Brooks was asked to blow into a portable breathalyzer and blew a 0, showing no alcohol in his system. Marijuana, like alcohol, does make you impaired and affects your fine motor functions and ability to operate a motor vehicle.”

Cannabis is currently legalized for recreational use in Arizona, but there are still restrictions. You can’t smoke in most enclosed public places, and you definitely can’t operate a vehicle without breaking the law. Sometime between when the Suns’ game ended last night and Brooks’ drive home, he must have taken or smoked something that impaired his ability to drive, leading to him being pulled over and arrested on suspicion of intoxication. Since he blew zeroes on the breathalyzer, we can only assume it was something else in his system.

The good news for Brooks is that he was released, but it doesn’t mean they can’t stick any charges on him later. If they took a blood test, they could still pursue legal action if it is confirmed that he was under the influence at the time of driving. In the meantime, he has to be careful not to get caught breaking traffic laws again.

The 30-year-old swingman is no star in the NBA, but he’s a crucial role-player for the Suns, and his availability could determine how far they get in the upcoming playoffs. In 50 games this season, he’s averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 44.0% shooting from the field and 34.3% shooting from three.

Brooks hasn’t actually played since February 21st after injuring his hand, but he’s expected back later this month after being given a 4-week recovery timeline. He’s going to be ready to play regardless, but he needs to stay out of trouble to avoid becoming a distraction for his team. DUI’s are a major violation, and if he’s found guilty, it could have major implications on his reputation and career in the NBA.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) points in the direction of Knicks fan Spike Lee (not pictured) after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like