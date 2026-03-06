LeBron James Holds 43 Major NBA Records

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made a habit of breaking records, and he was back at it on Thursday. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goals made in NBA history in the Lakers’ 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. That’s another addition to a list that just keeps getting longer, as the 41-year-old now holds 43 major records. Here’s a look at them.

1. 1st in PTS (43,127)

2. 1st in FGM (15,842)

3. 1st in All-Star selections (22)

4. 1st in All-NBA selections (21)

5. 1st in All-NBA First Team selections (13)

6. 1st in 30-point games (575)

7. 1st in 20-point games (1,315)

8. 1st in 10-point games (1,597)

9. 1st in MP (60,497)

10. 1st in playoff PTS (8,289)

11. 1st in playoff STL (493)

12. 1st in playoff DREB (2,186)

13. 1st in playoffs FGM (2,971)

14. 1st in playoffs FTM (1,867)

15. 1st in playoff GP (292)

16. 1st in playoff wins (184)

17. 1st in playoff MP (12,062)

18. 1st in triple-doubles in NBA Finals (11)

19. 1st in seasons played (23)

20. Only player with 50K points in regular season and playoffs combined (51,416)

21. Only player with 40K points in regular season (43,127)

22. Only player with 10K REB and 10K AST (11,979 and 11,892)

23. Only player with 40-point game vs. every NBA team

24. Only player with 8K playoff PTS (8,289)

25. Only player with 7K playoff PTS (8,289)

26. Only player with 6K playoff PTS (8,289)

27. Only player with 20 seasons averaging 25 PPG

28. Only player to win FMVP with three franchises

29. Only player to average a triple-double in the NBA Finals (2017)

30. Only player to lead both teams in PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK in a playoff series (2016)

31. Youngest player to be selected first overall (18 years and 178 days old)

32. Youngest player to win ROY (19 years and 112 days old)

33. Youngest player to score 30 PTS in a game (18 years and 334 days old)

34. Youngest player to average 30 PTS in a season (21)

35. Youngest player to average 25 PTS in a season (20)

36. Youngest player to average 20 PTS in a season (19)

37. Youngest player to make an All-NBA team (20)

38. Youngest player to hit every 1K PTS milestone upto 43K PTS

39. Oldest player to average 30 PTS in a season (37)

40. Oldest player to average 25 PTS in a season (39)

41. Oldest player to average 20 PTS in a season (41)

42. Oldest player to record a 30-PT triple-double (40 years and 33 days old)

43. Oldest player to make an All-NBA team (40)

This is astonishing. James has some gas left in the tank as well. He is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26.

Sure, James isn’t at his absolute best anymore, but he is still putting up good numbers. You reckon he can keep at it for another season or two, so he’s going to break even more records. James has put some of these almost beyond reach, and you wonder what his numbers are going to look like when he finally walks away from the game.