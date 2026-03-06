Jaxson Hayes Explains Why Nikola Jokic Is The Best Player In The World Right Now

After guarding Nikola Jokic for the majority of the game, Jaxson Hayes explained why the Nuggets' superstar is the best player in the world.

It is a well-known fact that Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA. As a perennial MVP contender, the Denver Nuggets superstar consistently sets himself apart, and during the Los Angeles Lakers120-113 loss on Thursday night, Jaxson Hayes learned this the hard way.

Having been tasked with guarding Nikola Jokic for the majority of the game, Hayes developed a newfound respect for the Nuggets’ center. While speaking with the media about his experience of playing against Jokic, he shared:

“He’s like 350 pounds. And he has the best footwork I’ve ever seen in my life. You’ve got to use your strength against him; then he’s going to use finesse on you once you use strength against him. I mean, we’ve all seen it over the past few years. He’s the best player in the world right now.”

Nikola Jokic is arguably one of the most skilled basketball players the NBA has ever seen. While he isn’t necessarily the most athletic, his basketball IQ, versatility, and shot-making ability make him a tough matchup for any player.

Jaxson Hayes made an honest effort while guarding Nikola Jokic. Unfortunately, the difference in talent was made evident as the Serbian recorded a triple-double of 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Still, the Lakers will have some positive takeaways from this game. With 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists for the game, Hayes may inspire some more confidence moving forward.

 

Should The Lakers Start Jaxson Hayes Over Deandre Ayton?

Deandre Ayton was signed with the intent of providing Luka Doncic with a reliable pick-and-roll partner. Considering how the season has played out, however, the Purple and Gold may see more benefit in pivoting.

Ayton’s performance this season has been nothing short of underwhelming. While he has the odd game where he plays up to his potential as a star-caliber big man, his inconsistent effort has been closely linked to L.A.’s losses. Additionally, his complaints about not getting the ball enough and being forced to play like Clint Capela have raised flags about his fit in the Lakers’ system.

While disappointing, there may be a silver lining in this situation.

Jaxson Hayes has shown notable growth this season. Although he remains an inconsistent defender, his rebounding effort and his availability as a lob threat position him as a more serviceable running mate for Doncic.

For the 2025-26 season, Hayes is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game. In his last 10 appearances, however, the Lakers’ big man has seen an uptick, notching 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Jaxson Hayes displayed what he was capable of doing when given a larger role after Deandre Ayton was sidelined with injury early in the first quarter against the Nuggets. While there has been no further update on Ayton’s availability for the upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers may see value in giving Hayes the starting spot temporarily.

