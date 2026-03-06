Lakers Player Ratings: Strong Nights From Doncic And James Not Enough In Loss Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers shot the ball efficiently and moved the offense well, but they couldn’t overcome a huge disadvantage at the free-throw line in their loss to the Denver Nuggets. Denver lived at the line all night, finishing 28-31 from the stripe compared to just 10 attempts for Los Angeles. That difference ultimately decided the game, even as several Lakers delivered productive individual performances.

Luka Doncic led the way with a strong all-around effort, while LeBron James and Austin Reaves kept the offense flowing. Still, the Nuggets’ balanced performance, headlined by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, proved too much to overcome. Now, onto the Lakers player ratings.

 

Luka Doncic: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 3 TOV, 11-24 FG, 3-10 3PT, 2-4 FT, 40 MIN

Doncic did a little bit of everything for the Lakers. He controlled the offense for long stretches, found teammates when defenses collapsed, and even made a noticeable impact defensively with four steals. While his three-point shot wasn’t falling consistently, he still found ways to produce and kept the Lakers competitive. It was the kind of all-around performance that showed why the offense runs through him.

 

LeBron James: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 34 MIN

LeBron played a very efficient and controlled game. He picked his spots well, knocked down most of his shot attempts, and spent much of the night setting up teammates. His passing helped keep the offense organized, and he added a few defensive plays that generated extra possessions. While he didn’t take over as a scorer, he still had a strong impact in multiple areas.

 

Jaxson Hayes: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 8-10 FG, 3-5 FT, 27 MIN

Hayes was among the most efficient players. He finished rim plays, ran the floor well in transition, and took advantage of just about every scoring opportunity. When the offense stalled, his activity inside the paint was crucial, and he gave the Lakers the necessary boost.

 

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 4-5 3PT, 29 MIN

Hachimura made a significant contribution off the bench regarding his shooting. He made four shots from beyond the arc. This helped stretch the defense that Denver had set up and provided more space for the playmakers of the Lakers. His scoring came at the right time and helped keep the game close.

 

Austin Reaves: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 6-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT, 38 MIN

Reaves once more demonstrated how useful he is as a secondary playmaker. He kept the ball moving, found open teammates, and hit a few timely baskets when the offense needed them. His ability to contribute in several areas, scoring, passing, and defense, helped stabilize the lineup throughout the night.

 

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 3-9 FG, 3-6 3PT, 32 MIN

Smart had a mixed night. His three-point shooting was solid and he brought his usual defensive energy, but the turnovers were costly. A few possessions slipped away when the Lakers were trying to build momentum. Still, his physical defense and effort remained important.

 

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1 TOV, 20 MIN

Kennard helped keep the offense flowing by making shots and creating space. Perimeter defense had to guard Kennard which helped the offense open when Kennard was in the game. Score volume was not great, but he made the most of his opportunities to give offense a chance to score.

 

Jake LaRavia: D+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 10 MIN

LaRavia was not in this game. There were almost no stats for this game and he was unable to contribute in any of the other areas. He lost the Lakers a lot of points by missing very clear opportunities. However, games like these are on the players, and LaRavia needs to show up to avoid this from happening.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 4 MIN

Vanderbilt’s participation in the game could be classified as inconsequential, and with 4 minutes, there’s really no way to alter the outcome during that time frame, and, as such, his contribution to the game’s outcome was negligible.

 

Deandre Ayton: N/A

Game Stats: 2 REB, 0-1 FG, 5 MIN

Ayton is injured and was not able to play, so his contribution was nil. With an injury, his time on the court was limited, and there is not much to be said about Ayton’s effort.

Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
