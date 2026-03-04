Wild LeBron James Retirement Tour Idea: Signs One-Week Contract With All 30 Teams

LeBron James is still undecided on his NBA future, but what comes next is entirely up to him as he approaches the end of his two-year, $104 million maximum extension. While a return to the Lakers isn’t off the table, recent speculation suggests he could return to the Cavaliers to close out his storied career. Of course, there’s also the chance that he could join all 30 teams in a truly unique and unprecedented send-off.

Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons read one fan-sent suggestion that proposes he sign with every NBA team throughout the season. If he signs a small, one-week contract, he can make it so that he’s playing for a different franchise every handful of games.

“What if instead of signing with any one team for next season, LeBron makes his retirement tour an actual retirement tour by signing a one-week contract with all 30 teams,” wrote a fan to Bill Simmons. “Every team gets one LeBron home game where he starts and plays, and they sell thousands of limited jerseys. New York finally gets Knicks LeBron. Minnesota gets an Ant-LeBron team up. Miami gets Heat-Reunion LeBron. We just keep going. He’s not going to win the title no matter where he goes. Why not generate news in every local market?”

More than anything, LeBron wants to win in his final season, but there’s no clear path to contention other than joining forces with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in Cleveland. With this retirement plan, James can experience the best of every team while enjoying love, praise, and admiration from different fans in every game.

He’d get to live out his biggest dreams (like playing with Steph) while giving us all a glimpse at alternative realities (like playing for the Knicks). That doesn’t even mention the exclusive merchandise, which would reach brand new heights with things like limited jerseys.

If LeBron wants to maximize his opportunities, he could join a team like the Thunder or Cavs before the playoffs, increasing his odds of winning one last title. It would certainly be a new experience for the fans, and a way for James to get the kind of send-off he deserves without overstating his welcome on a contender.

Ultimately, this proposition will likely never happen, especially given the amount of money James would be leaving on the table. As someone who works best in a team-first environment, switching locker rooms every few weeks isn’t going to be something LeBron is comfortable with. Not to mention what kind of impact it might have on teammates, who would have to navigate weeks of noise and chaos during the season.

For now, nobody knows which way LeBron is leaning, not even himself. Since he’s under contract with the Lakers, he’s not even thinking about the future. Still, LeBron has a few things to consider this offseason, and the route he picks may not be the one that anyone expected.