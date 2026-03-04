Good News For Warriors As Kristaps Porzingis Makes Progress In Latest Injury Update

The Kristaps Porzingis era has gotten off to a rocky start in San Francisco as the Warriors continue to help him navigate a nagging setback. This time, after just one game with the team, it’s an illness that is keeping him from action, and that now has his status in jeopardy for the next three games.

Still, in the latest update from ESPN’s Anthony Slater on Wednesday, it’s good news overall for the Warriors. In a significant step, he travelled with the team to Houston for their upcoming road trip, signaling a shift in his involvement from the previous five games.

The exact nature of Porzingis’ illness is still debated in the community. Initially, he was reportedly dealing with POTS, which the Warriors later found out was “misinformation.” Whether it’s POTS or not, Porzingis’ illness is clearly very real, given that it has cost him the past five games. In fact, he’s been limited to just 17 minutes for his new team since February 19th, when he scored 12 points, one rebound, one assist, zero steals, zero blocks, and two turnovers on 55.6% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from three.

The whole thing has been described as mysterious by head coach Steve Kerr, but it seems the ordeal could soon be a thing of the past. If Porzingis is back on the road and with the team, it means he must be nearly back to full strength. At the very least, it means he doesn’t put his teammates at risk for infection. With a game set for tomorrow in Houston, it won’t be long before we find out how soon he can play.

If not against the Houston Rockets, we can expect him on Saturday against the Thunder or, at the latest, on Monday against the Utah Jazz. Without Stephen Curry, however, it may not be enough to keep the Warriors above the play-in line out West. The four-time champion remains out with a bone bruise, and it could be weeks before he takes the floor again.

In the meantime, the Warriors will be looking to guys like Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski to keep their playoff hopes alive. Of course, if Kristaps Porzingis can play up to his potential, it could be the determining factor in securing a top-six seed in the standings.

Either way, with Curry’s return still a few weeks out, how the Warriors respond could make or break their season. That’s why it’s important they play whoever they can, without further increasing the risk of injury. Porzingis’ progress is a step in the right direction, but they still have a long way to go.