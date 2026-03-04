Lakers Planning To Build Mavericks 2.0 Model Around Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be entering a new era, one that centers on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the foundation of the franchise. According to Sports Illustrated insider Chris Mannix, the organization is exploring a blueprint that mirrors the roster construction that helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

Speaking on Run It Back TV, Mannix explained that the Lakers are studying the Mavericks’ recent formula and attempting to replicate key elements of that roster around Doncic.

“It’s really about reinventing this team around Luka Doncic and building the kind of team that Dallas had in its last couple of years. That means finding someone who might be a better fit than Deandre Ayton to play that Dereck Lively or Daniel Gafford type of role. Hell, maybe it is Daniel Gafford. Just find somebody who can fit into that role.”

“Then look for more 3-and-D type players who fit the Dorian Finney-Smith and PJ Washington mold. They really want to make Dallas 2.0. I think they feel they can succeed with a backcourt of Luka and Austin Reaves.”

“Even though there are defensive challenges there, they believe they can win with those two guys if they get the right type of players in the frontcourt. So it’s going to be about finding the Dallas versions of those players this offseason.”

The Mavericks’ success in 2024 was built around Doncic’s elite playmaking, paired with a roster specifically designed to complement his strengths. Dallas surrounded him with vertical rim protectors and mobile defenders who could space the floor. That structure allowed Doncic to dominate offensively while the rest of the roster filled clearly defined roles.

The Lakers believe a similar approach could work in Los Angeles. That strategy would require significant roster changes this offseason. The Lakers are projected to have roughly $40 to $55 million in potential cap flexibility, giving them room to pursue both star players and complementary pieces.

One possibility frequently discussed around the league is the pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Milwaukee superstar wants out. The Lakers are expected to aggressively explore that possibility, though there is no guarantee such a scenario materializes.

If the Giannis pursuit does not develop, the Lakers are expected to focus on building what Mannix described as ‘Dallas 2.0.’

That means adding long defensive wings capable of guarding multiple positions while also spacing the floor. Players in the mold of PJ Washington, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, and several others fit the prototype the Lakers are believed to be targeting. Those types of players played a critical role in Dallas’ run to the Finals by defending elite scorers while allowing Doncic room to operate offensively.

Another major priority will be the center position. The Mavericks’ rotation of Lively and Gafford gave them vertical rim protection and elite pick-and-roll finishing, two traits that thrive alongside Doncic’s playmaking. The Lakers are believed to want a similar rim-protecting center who can anchor the defense and finish lobs at the rim.

Ayton, who currently occupies that role on the roster, has not fully convinced decision makers that he is the long-term answer. While he could remain in a rotational role, the Lakers may seek a more defensively impactful option.

There is also uncertainty surrounding LeBron James. The 41-year-old superstar is expected to become a free agent, and reports have suggested that the Cleveland Cavaliers could emerge as a potential destination for a late-career reunion. The Lakers would reportedly welcome James back, but potentially at a reduced salary if the team shifts its financial priorities toward building around Doncic.

For now, the Lakers’ front office appears focused on one central idea. Build the roster the way Dallas once did. Surround Doncic with defense, spacing, and athletic finishers. Give Reaves the chance to grow as a secondary playmaker.

If the plan works, Los Angeles could be attempting to recreate a proven formula, this time on one of the NBA’s biggest stages.