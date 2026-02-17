Lakers Will Welcome LeBron James Back This Offseason If He Takes A Dramatic Pay Cut

The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving the door open for LeBron James to return next season, but there is one clear condition attached: it would likely require a dramatic pay cut.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, if James chooses to play a 24th NBA season, he would be welcomed back in Los Angeles. Rob Pelinka has already made it known that he would love to see James retire as a Laker, whether that comes in 2026 or 2027. The organization’s stance has not changed. What has changed is the financial reality surrounding the roster.

James is earning $52.6 million this season, a massive figure that significantly impacts how the Lakers can build around Luka Doncic, who is now firmly established as the franchise cornerstone.

While James did take a $2.7 million pay cut on his last contract to help the Lakers avoid second-apron penalties, a substantially larger reduction would represent a major philosophical shift from how he has handled negotiations throughout his career.

This season, at 41 years old, James is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 50.2% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range. He just made his record-setting 22nd All-Star appearance, continuing to defy conventional aging curves. Production has not been the issue. The question is financial flexibility.

If James were to return at or near his current number, the Lakers would be limited in their ability to chase impact free agents or absorb significant contracts. With Luka entering his prime and the Western Conference growing more competitive, Los Angeles must decide whether sentiment can coexist with strategic roster construction.

Complicating matters further are reports suggesting that James and the Lakers could be mutually open to parting ways. The Cleveland Cavaliers are widely viewed as the most intriguing potential destination if he leaves, with speculation building around a possible retirement tour back home. As many as four teams are reportedly monitoring the situation, prepared to make a pitch if James hits the market.

Still, league insiders maintain that Los Angeles would gladly bring him back under the right circumstances. The phrase ‘right circumstances’ is doing heavy lifting here. A dramatic pay cut would allow the Lakers to retain James while preserving enough cap space to meaningfully upgrade the roster. Without it, tough decisions loom.

Ultimately, the decision may come down to priorities. If James values maximizing earnings in what could be his final contract, other markets may make more sense. If he prioritizes legacy, flexibility, and helping build a contender in Los Angeles, a pay reduction could unlock that path.

The Lakers have made their position clear. The welcome mat is out. The numbers, however, will determine whether he walks back through the door.