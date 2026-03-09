Donovan Mitchell On His Fiancée Coco Jones: “My Goal Is To Be With Her For The Rest Of My Life”

Donovan Mitchell says fiancée Coco Jones brings peace and balance to his life beyond basketball.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Dec 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA’s brightest stars, but the Cleveland Cavaliers guard recently made it clear that the most important part of his life exists far beyond the basketball court. Speaking about his relationship with singer and actress Coco Jones, Mitchell opened up about how much his fiancée means to him and how she has brought a sense of peace and balance to his life.

“My fiancée, I mean, you guys have heard me rave about her nonstop. I’m such at peace in life with her around. I think that’s first and foremost. Basketball and everything else is secondary. Just as a life partner, that’s somebody that I’m forever grateful for. And my goal is to be with her for the rest of my life.”

The heartfelt comment came after a Cleveland Cavaliers game on International Women’s Day, where Mitchell reflected on the women who have had the biggest influence on his life. His remarks quickly gained attention online, with fans praising the All-Star guard for openly expressing how important his relationship is to him.

Mitchell and Jones began dating in 2023, though they initially kept much of their relationship private. The couple managed to stay largely out of the public spotlight during the early stages of their romance, occasionally appearing together but rarely sharing details about their relationship publicly.

Their love story reached a major milestone in July 2025 when the pair announced their engagement. Mitchell proposed during a romantic moment that the couple later shared with fans through social media clips, confirming months of speculation that the two were getting serious about their future together.

Jones later reflected on the engagement in an interview, joking that saying yes to Mitchell felt like signing the most important contract of her life.

The relationship brings together two highly successful figures in their respective fields. Mitchell, a seven-time NBA All-Star, has established himself as one of the league’s most explosive scorers since entering the league in 2017. With the Cavaliers, he has continued to perform at an elite level while leading the team deep into playoff contention.

Financially, Mitchell’s success reflects his status as a franchise cornerstone. His net worth is estimated to be around $40–50 million, boosted by his NBA contracts and endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas.

Jones has built an impressive career of her own in the entertainment industry. Rising to prominence as both a singer and actress, she gained major recognition for her role in the series Bel-Air and later achieved mainstream music success. Her Grammy-winning music career and acting work have helped her build an estimated net worth of around $7–10 million.

Despite their demanding schedules, both Mitchell and Jones have spoken about how they support each other’s careers. Jones has described Mitchell as one of her biggest cheerleaders, while Mitchell often credits her with helping him stay grounded amid the pressures of the NBA.

For Mitchell, the relationship represents more than just a high-profile pairing between two celebrities. As he explained, having Jones in his life has helped him find stability and happiness beyond basketball. In a career defined by big moments on the court, Mitchell made it clear that the most meaningful commitment he hopes to make is the one that lasts far longer than any season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Draymond Green Slams Warriors Fans Who Want Him Traded: “You Were A Loser Before I Got Here”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like