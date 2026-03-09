Donovan Mitchell On His Fiancée Coco Jones: “My Goal Is To Be With Her For The Rest Of My Life”

Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA’s brightest stars, but the Cleveland Cavaliers guard recently made it clear that the most important part of his life exists far beyond the basketball court. Speaking about his relationship with singer and actress Coco Jones, Mitchell opened up about how much his fiancée means to him and how she has brought a sense of peace and balance to his life.

“My fiancée, I mean, you guys have heard me rave about her nonstop. I’m such at peace in life with her around. I think that’s first and foremost. Basketball and everything else is secondary. Just as a life partner, that’s somebody that I’m forever grateful for. And my goal is to be with her for the rest of my life.”

The heartfelt comment came after a Cleveland Cavaliers game on International Women’s Day, where Mitchell reflected on the women who have had the biggest influence on his life. His remarks quickly gained attention online, with fans praising the All-Star guard for openly expressing how important his relationship is to him.

Mitchell and Jones began dating in 2023, though they initially kept much of their relationship private. The couple managed to stay largely out of the public spotlight during the early stages of their romance, occasionally appearing together but rarely sharing details about their relationship publicly.

Donovan Mitchell on Coco Jones via IG: “My Valentine” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5ilXbQk87 — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 15, 2026

Their love story reached a major milestone in July 2025 when the pair announced their engagement. Mitchell proposed during a romantic moment that the couple later shared with fans through social media clips, confirming months of speculation that the two were getting serious about their future together.

Donovan Mitchell reveals he is engaged to Coco Jones pic.twitter.com/Epxpgrek6i — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) July 12, 2025

Jones later reflected on the engagement in an interview, joking that saying yes to Mitchell felt like signing the most important contract of her life.

The relationship brings together two highly successful figures in their respective fields. Mitchell, a seven-time NBA All-Star, has established himself as one of the league’s most explosive scorers since entering the league in 2017. With the Cavaliers, he has continued to perform at an elite level while leading the team deep into playoff contention.

Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones after the game❤️ pic.twitter.com/nZRpWbnxGo — Hoops (@Hoopss) December 25, 2025

Financially, Mitchell’s success reflects his status as a franchise cornerstone. His net worth is estimated to be around $40–50 million, boosted by his NBA contracts and endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas.

Jones has built an impressive career of her own in the entertainment industry. Rising to prominence as both a singer and actress, she gained major recognition for her role in the series Bel-Air and later achieved mainstream music success. Her Grammy-winning music career and acting work have helped her build an estimated net worth of around $7–10 million.

Despite their demanding schedules, both Mitchell and Jones have spoken about how they support each other’s careers. Jones has described Mitchell as one of her biggest cheerleaders, while Mitchell often credits her with helping him stay grounded amid the pressures of the NBA.

For Mitchell, the relationship represents more than just a high-profile pairing between two celebrities. As he explained, having Jones in his life has helped him find stability and happiness beyond basketball. In a career defined by big moments on the court, Mitchell made it clear that the most meaningful commitment he hopes to make is the one that lasts far longer than any season.