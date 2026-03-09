Dwight Howard’s Son Responds To Allegations Of His Father Using Cocaine And Then Calls His Whole Family Crazy

Dwight Howard’s son reacts after Amy Luciani’s cocaine allegations.

Dwight Howard has found himself at the center of a growing controversy after his wife, Amy Luciani, publicly accused him of having a cocaine addiction and creating a chaotic environment at home. While the former NBA star has not yet responded directly to the claims, another voice from inside the family has now entered the conversation.

Howard’s eldest son, Braylon Howard, whom he shares with former partner Royce Reed, reacted to the situation in a video circulating on social media. Rather than directly addressing the allegations, Braylon appeared to take a more reflective and somewhat sarcastic approach while speaking about the dynamics within his family.

“Oh man, dang. But my mama crazy, my side of the family crazy, I’m crazy, my sister crazy, my brother crazy, you feel me? But hey, you know what I’m saying?”

“I hope you getting the help you need. But I told y’all, man, my mama did too, especially. But it gets to a point where you just gotta learn to deal with certain things as you get older, bro. But hey, man, that’s all right there. I will never do, but you got it, bro. I’ve been known.”

His remarks did not explicitly confirm or deny Luciani’s accusations, though they hinted at long-running tensions within the family. The comments quickly spread across social media, adding another layer to an already complicated situation involving multiple family members speaking publicly.

Luciani first sparked the controversy after posting emotional videos online in which she claimed Howard had been struggling with drug addiction. In the now viral clip, she alleged that the situation had escalated to the point where authorities were called to the home multiple times. She also claimed that Child Protective Services had taken her daughter from the house.

During the video, Luciani held up a bag containing a white powdery substance that she said was cocaine, presenting it as proof of Howard’s alleged drug problem. She also accused him of coaching their son to lie to the police during one of the incidents.

The allegations triggered widespread reactions online, particularly because they involved both potential drug use and claims about children being placed in difficult situations at home.

The situation became even more complicated when Royce Reed, Howard’s former partner and the mother of Braylon, responded publicly. Reed pushed back strongly against Luciani’s narrative, arguing that many of the issues being described had been present long before. According to Reed, people who previously raised concerns about Howard were often dismissed or labeled negatively. Her comments suggested that the problems now being discussed publicly were not new.

With multiple family members now speaking out, the controversy surrounding the former eight-time All-Star continues to grow. Howard, who last played in the NBA during the 2021 to 2022 season, has remained silent so far as the situation unfolds online.

For now, Braylon’s remarks have added a unique perspective to the situation. Instead of escalating the accusations, he appeared to frame the conflict as part of a broader pattern of family dysfunction, even jokingly describing everyone involved as ‘crazy.’

Whether Howard himself chooses to address the allegations remains to be seen, but the public back-and-forth between family members has already turned the situation into one of the most talked-about off-court stories in the basketball world.

