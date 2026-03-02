3 Attractive Women Stole Attention At Lakers-Kings Game

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business on the court, winning 128-124 over the Sacramento Kings, extending their winning streak to two games. But that was not what the internet was talking about afterward.

Instead, three attractive women sitting courtside ended up stealing the spotlight after Instagram personality Carlos Sanford, better known as FamousLos32, posted a clip during the game with the caption, “This is why the Lakers won by 20.”

The video showed four women sitting near the floor, and within hours it had exploded across social media, racking up over 30,000 likes on Instagram and triggering a flood of comments.

In today’s NBA culture, courtside is part of the show. The players. The celebrities. The fashion. The reactions. Sometimes the cameras catch something that takes on a life of its own. This was one of those moments.

The comments were relentless.

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. dropped into the thread with a string of laughing emojis. NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter, chimed in with, “Go the hell to sleep bro 😂.” Fans were even more creative.

“Bruh I would have hit a 3 and High✋🏽 all of them on the way back on defense. 😂 Trying to shoot another shot 🤞🏽.’

“That lineup can’t be touched.”

“Yo word too i use to be watching nba games on tv too see what shxt be sitting on the floor.”

“I woulda had 20 in the first.”

“I would’ve broke every NBA record possible.”

As the clip circulated, online detectives went to work identifying the women in the video. Two of them were reportedly Maria Churchy and Paige Carmen, both identified as models. The other two women on the left side of the frame have not been officially confirmed.

Some social media users speculated that one of them could be Maria Camila Giraldo, a Colombian actress who has built a career in South America and recently wrapped filming The Ritual alongside Al Pacino and Dan Stevens, with an upcoming role in Crescent City opposite Esai Morales, Alec Baldwin, and Terrance Howard. There has been no confirmation tying her to the game, but speculation alone kept the thread active.

This is modern NBA culture. The game extends beyond the hardwood, and a courtside clip becomes a viral talking point. Athletes join the joke, fans pile on, and the moment snowballs.

FamousLos32 understands that dynamic better than most. Known as ‘Da Funny Sports Analyst,’ he has built a following of more than 1.1 million Instagram followers by blending basketball commentary with street humor and unfiltered reactions. His personality has earned him friendships with stars like Stephen Curry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kyrie Irving. When he posts something, people watch.

In an era where every angle is captured, clipped and captioned within minutes, it does not take much to hijack the narrative. The scoreboard said Lakers, and the internet said something else entirely.