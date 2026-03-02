Luka Doncic Reveals Inspiration For Wild Shot Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers notched a 128-104 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings behind a masterclass by Luka Doncic. Among the many highlight-worthy plays by the superstar during the game, however, one in particular demanded more attention.

Late in the third quarter, Luka Doncic found himself slipping and falling after changing directions while dribbling. Although this would have typically resulted in a turnover, Doncic recovered quickly and, instead of passing the ball, shot a tough fadeaway three-pointer from the right wing.

Luka Doncic looking like Kobe Bryant. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/EniQQJgd09 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2026

Naturally, Luka Doncic took full credit for the play while speaking with the media after the game, joking that it was intentional. When asked about the inspiration behind it, he revealed:

“I did it on purpose. AND1 mixtape? That’s what they were saying on the bench. I did it on purpose.”

The AND1 mixtapes were an iconic and influential part of almost every young basketball player’s journey. While pairing tremendous skill with the flair of streetball, the AND1 videos served as an inspiration and effectively shaped a new breed of basketball players.

Although Doncic claimed that the AND1 mixtape served as an inspiration for his shot, he stated that he had never actually seen any of the videos, adding:

“I was a kid, and I couldn’t be on the internet. Maybe AI. Iverson. Did he do it?… I don’t know. I didn’t watch. That’s what they were saying on the bench, that’s why I said it. I’m too young.”

Regardless of his personal experiences, Doncic’s irregular rhythm with the ball in his hands is vaguely reminiscent of the streetball playing style. With a unique blend of flashy plays and tremendous basketball IQ, the Lakers superstar truly is in a league of his own.

JJ Redick And Rui Hachimura React To Luka Doncic’s Shot

It goes without saying that Luka Doncic’s wild shot caught the eye of fans and players alike. However, Lakers head coach JJ Redick and forward Rui Hachimura were quite taken by the play.

Hachimura was in awe of Doncic’s skill when reacting to the three-point shot attempt, as he commented:

“I knew he was going to shoot. He loves those kinds of shots. He likes those trick shots. That’s him… He really practiced those types of shots. For us, it’s not really a surprise. That’s what he does in the practice. That’s Luka Magic for sure.”

During his post-game media availability, Redick also had some high praise for Doncic’s shot-making ability.

“Coach K used to always use the word daring. There’s a daring to Luka’s game. One of the many reasons that makes him such a special player,” Redick stated.

Redick continued by praising Doncic’s ability to carry the offense during tough stretches and reinvigorate it with his playmaking. With the superstar racking up 28 points, nine assists, and five rebounds for the game, he truly made an impact.

A performance like this from Luka Doncic, especially in light of the scrutiny he has faced in the last few weeks, is quite reassuring. With two solid performances in back-to-back features, the Lakers’ fanbase may have reason to feel optimistic again.

The Lakers have almost erased their three-game losing streak coming out of the All-Star break, a promising sign as the team improves to 36-24 on the season. Still, given their record against top 10 teams, the Lakers would be unwise to become complacent at this stage.