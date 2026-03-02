Warriors Injury Update: Stephen Curry’s Potential Timeline For Return Revealed

The Golden State Warriors‘ 129-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers marked the team’s 10th consecutive game without Stephen Curry in the lineup. While there was some optimism that the superstar guard would return after being re-evaluated, the reality may not be in their favor.

According to an official release from the Warriors, Stephen Curry is expected to remain sidelined and will be re-evaluated in the next 10 days. Hence, this effectively implies that the forward will be sidelined from the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

For all intents and purposes, Golden State appears to have taken a cautious approach toward Curry’s patella-femoral pain syndrome (bone bruise). While commendable, this doesn’t paint a positive picture for the Warriors’ chances of securing a playoff spot.

Since Curry’s last appearance against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30, the Warriors have posted a 4-6 record, falling to 31-29 on the season. Although the current unit has displayed grit and stayed above .500, given how competitive the West has been, this hasn’t helped Golden State’s climb above eighth place.

Since Stephen Curry is expected to be sidelined for the next 10 days, the earliest the superstar can return would be for the Warriors’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 13. With four games in between Monday night’s game and the game against the Wolves, the Dubs will need to dig deep to stay competitive.

Stephen Curry’s Absence Isn’t The Only Problem

Heading into Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Stephen Curry won’t be the only player mentioned on the injury report.

According to recent updates, the Warriors will also see Kristaps Porzingis sidelined due to illness, marking his fifth consecutive absence since his debut. To add to their problems, rookie guard Will Richard will also join the injury report with an ankle injury.

This is a major cause for concern for the Golden State Warriors. Although the team has managed to win games without its key players, the results haven’t been enough. When factoring in the kind of form the Clippers have been in lately, the Warriors are at risk of falling further.

It goes without saying that the Warriors need Stephen Curry back as soon as possible. With averages of 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range, Curry is undoubtedly the Dubs’ best player.

The upcoming three-game road trip could be a test of the Warriors’ tenacity, as they face the Clippers, the Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder before returning home.

Even if Stephen Curry returns for the game against the Wolves at home, Golden State will immediately set off on another grueling six-game road trip. One way or another, the Warriors find themselves in a complicated position at a crucial stage of the season.