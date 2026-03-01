Stephen Curry Goes Viral For Staring Down Draymond Green Amid His Frustrated Sideline Rant

The Warriors missed Stephen Curry (runner’s knee) in action last night against the Lakers, as the superstar was sidelined for his 10th consecutive game. And that was clearly reflected in the scoreline, as the Warriors got blown out by 28 points (101-129 loss).

Clearly, the game was filled with the frustrations of the Warriors’ bench as their offense often became stagnant and riddled with mistakes. Subsequently, a video was posted by a spectator from the game on social media where Draymond Green can be seen being vocal about his frustrations with the team as he yelled at his young teammates on the sidelines during a timeout.

Whatever goes through Steph’s mind pic.twitter.com/oTCcKvakVr — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) March 1, 2026

Curry was also present on the bench during the incident and was standing a few feet away from Draymond Green when the veteran was going off at his teammates mid-game. While Curry did nothing but nod and agree as he listened attentively, his body language spoke differently to the Warriors’ fans.

The video of Green ranting on the sidelines as Curry stared at him attentively went viral as fans also vented their frustrations with the team’s struggles.

“‘Trade this bum’ is on his mind.”

“Steph’s like: are you done talking?”

“Draymond helped us win championships, but he also destroyed us from the inside.”

“He can’t wait until they drop Green.”

“Steph: No one wants to come here because of you.”

“It takes a lot of patience to deal with bruh.”

Various such reactions filled social media, as if the fans shared the sentiment that Green was a part of a bigger problem for the Warriors, which is not just Curry’s absence.

Green finished the game with seven points, six rebounds, and six assists while shooting 3-8 from the field (37.5 FG%) and 1-5 from beyond the arc (20.0 FG%). He had a team-low -30 in the net (+/-) rating.

Therefore, fans began directing their criticism at him as well. They began putting themselves in Curry’s shoes and predicting his thoughts while he was seemingly listening to Green.

Naturally, as the face of the franchise, Curry is expected to be active from the bench even when he is not playing.

As the leader of the team, fans expect that Curry always reflects the truth of the state of the franchise, and his body language in the viral video spoke volumes without saying anything. The Warriors’ superstar spoke to Mallika Andrews of ESPN during the game and gave an update on his injury.

“I’m feeling better,” Curry said. “This is a weird one. It’s kind of unpredictable how it will heal, but every day since All-Star Weekend, it’s been progressing. That’s all I can ask for. Hopefully I’ll be back out there soon.”

“Once I get back on the court, it is a little bit of a pain-tolerance thing. But it’s something that you don’t want to have lingering because it can get worse.”

The Warriors fell to 31-29 following this loss to the Lakers. They are now 4-6 in the last 10 games overall. This season, they are 23-16 when Curry plays and 8-13 when he sits. The Warriors are now set to face the Clippers tomorrow night (Monday, March 2).

Once Curry eventually returns to action, it will be interesting to see how long it takes before the Warriors realize that his absence may not be their biggest concern.