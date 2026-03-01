Shaquille O’Neal And Charles Barkley Roast Deandre Ayton For Clint Capela Comments: “Dominayton My A**”

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal did not hold back.

After Deandre Ayton’s viral ‘I’m not no Clint Capela’ outburst following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Orlando Magic, the reaction across the league was swift. Ayton’s frustration centered on his role, believing Los Angeles was trying to turn him into a rim-running, pick-setting big man in the mold of Capela. The problem was not just the comment. It was the timing. He followed it up with a two-point performance against the Phoenix Suns and then a four-point performance against the Golden State Warriors.

On Inside the NBA, both Hall of Fame big men dismantled the statement.

Shaquille O’Neal went first. His message was blunt.

“If you play hard, you can get things done. He’s not Clint Capela because Clint Capela plays hard every game. Clint Capela is a role player. DeAndre Ayton is a role player. You’re not going to be on the same team with LeBron and Luka and think you’re going to get shots. However, all these plays right here, they’re for you.”

“So if you just do your job, pick, rebound, and run the court, you can get easy buckets. I wish my career was this easy, you know, because I played with guys that really used to give me the ball: Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Scott Skiles.”

“But listen, you just shut the hell up, do your job, do it all the time, and do it consistently, it wouldn’t be a problem. See, my problem with him is he doesn’t play hard all the time. I don’t want to hear no excuses from him. He doesn’t play hard all the time. He’s the key for them to get to that next level.”

Shaq’s argument was not about talent. It was about effort and understanding the role hierarchy. Playing alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic means touches are earned through screening, rebounding, rim runs, and defensive presence. O’Neal emphasized that the Lakers run sets designed to generate easy baskets for Ayton if he simply sprints the floor and crashes the glass consistently.

Charles Barkley followed with even sharper commentary.

“He insulted Clint Capela. Clint Capela’s had a better career than him. That’s the first thing. Clint Capela had a run. This guy has been in two of the best situations in sports. When he was in Phoenix, where I live, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. I got Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul.”

“All I got to do is run the floor and rebound. I’m gonna get 16–18 points tonight, and I’m the only big guy out there.’ And then he goes, ‘Wait a minute. I got Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and I’m 7-feet tall and the only rebound guy. I got to go out there and get 10–12 rebounds a night and run the floor. I’m going to get another 16–18.”

“Those are two of the best positions any big man has ever been in. This man up here talking about and insulting Clint Capela. He gives himself a nickname like ‘Dominayton’? Okay. Dominayton my a**.'”

The numbers this season have fueled the criticism. Through 50 games, Ayton is averaging 13.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 28 minutes per night. His field goal percentage sits at a career best 66.5%, largely benefiting from playing next to elite creators. Yet his scoring is a career low, and his impact has fluctuated from night to night. His assist numbers remain minimal at 0.9 per game, with under one block and steal per contest.

For a former No. 1 overall pick entering his eighth season, the expectations are different. Capela, by contrast, built his reputation on consistency. Setting screens, protecting the rim, finishing lobs, and rebounding at an elite rate.

Even Clint Capela did not stay silent. The veteran center fired back on social media, posting a message that essentially told Ayton to ‘lock in’ and focus on winning alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic. The response was subtle but pointed. Capela’s reputation has long been built on accepting his role and maximizing it, particularly during Houston’s peak years next to James Harden and later in Atlanta. He has made a career out of doing the unglamorous work.

Ayton’s frustration about being labeled a role player may be understandable from a pride standpoint. However, as Shaq pointed out, role clarity next to superstars is not a demotion. It is a pathway to winning.

The Lakers sit in the middle of a tight Western Conference race, as they sit sixth with a 35-24 record. With LeBron at 41 and Luka carrying a heavy offensive burden, the margin for error is slim. If Ayton embraces the grind work rather than fighting the label, Los Angeles could unlock another gear.

If not, the ‘Dominayton’ nickname will continue to echo for all the wrong reasons.