Clint Capela Takes A Shot At Deandre Ayton After His Abysmal Performance Against Suns

Clint Capela fires back at Deandre Ayton after the Lakers center's two-point game vs. the Suns.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a call during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a call during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost 110-113 in a nail-biting game to the Suns that came down to the final possession. But arguably the lowlight performance tonight came from Deandre Ayton, who dropped only two points and four rebounds (1-3 FG, 33.3 FG%) despite the Suns not playing a traditional center for most of the game.

Mark Williams, the Suns’ center, played for only 13 minutes as the guards and forwards managed to lock down Ayton inside the paint. Clint Capela, the Rockets’ big man, took a shot at Ayton following this abysmal performance.

“U got two of the best floor generals in the game, my dawg. Lock in,” wrote Capela on Instagram with laughing emojis.

Capela was reminding the Lakers’ center that he is not using LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s presence on the floor to its maximum capabilities, and the problem is not the other way around.

Clint Capela Takes A Shot At Deandre Ayton After His Abysmal Performance Against Suns
Credit: Clint Capela’s story on IG/@ccapela15

This came just a day after Ayton took a subtle shot at the Rockets’ center following their loss to the Magic, saying the Lakers shouldn’t treat Ayton like Capela.

It did not take long for the Swiss big man to find the perfect opportunity to clap back. The Lakers ended up benching Ayton just two minutes into the fourth quarter as LeBron James replaced him as a small-ball center.

Ayton has averaged 13.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 50 games this season while shooting 66.5% from the field. He played only 23 minutes tonight despite averaging over 28 minutes per game.

After the last loss for the Lakers, he subtly argued that the team is not using him enough, and he shouldn’t just be seen as a lob-catching center. But it was certainly an unprovoked shot at the Rockets’ center.

The Lakers’ big man is currently in the first year of a two-year, $16.2 million contract in which the second year is a player option. If Ayton is unhappy with his role on the team and nothing is done after he voices his concern, then there is a chance that he chooses not to pick the player option and move on to potentially another team.

The franchise has reportedly tried unconventional methods to boost Ayton’s ego, but if such performances are what they get in important games, then they might consider their options in the summer as well.

With just 24 games left in the regular season, this win allows the Suns to come within one game of the sixth position in the West, which directly threatens the Lakers.

The Lakers, who are now 34-24 for the season, have played two fewer games but have the same number of wins as the Suns, who are now 34-26 after tonight. With such competition breathing down their necks in the standings, the Lakers need their starting center to perform better.

Do you think that Ayton will find his motivation in adversity to bounce back and prove his worth as a former No. 1 overall pick? Or will he fold his cards under pressure? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Timberwolves Player Ratings: Edwards Drops 31 Points To Down Clippers 94-88
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like