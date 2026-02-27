Clint Capela Takes A Shot At Deandre Ayton After His Abysmal Performance Against Suns

The Lakers lost 110-113 in a nail-biting game to the Suns that came down to the final possession. But arguably the lowlight performance tonight came from Deandre Ayton, who dropped only two points and four rebounds (1-3 FG, 33.3 FG%) despite the Suns not playing a traditional center for most of the game.

Mark Williams, the Suns’ center, played for only 13 minutes as the guards and forwards managed to lock down Ayton inside the paint. Clint Capela, the Rockets’ big man, took a shot at Ayton following this abysmal performance.

“U got two of the best floor generals in the game, my dawg. Lock in,” wrote Capela on Instagram with laughing emojis.

Capela was reminding the Lakers’ center that he is not using LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s presence on the floor to its maximum capabilities, and the problem is not the other way around.

This came just a day after Ayton took a subtle shot at the Rockets’ center following their loss to the Magic, saying the Lakers shouldn’t treat Ayton like Capela.

It did not take long for the Swiss big man to find the perfect opportunity to clap back. The Lakers ended up benching Ayton just two minutes into the fourth quarter as LeBron James replaced him as a small-ball center.

Ayton has averaged 13.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 50 games this season while shooting 66.5% from the field. He played only 23 minutes tonight despite averaging over 28 minutes per game.

After the last loss for the Lakers, he subtly argued that the team is not using him enough, and he shouldn’t just be seen as a lob-catching center. But it was certainly an unprovoked shot at the Rockets’ center.

The Lakers’ big man is currently in the first year of a two-year, $16.2 million contract in which the second year is a player option. If Ayton is unhappy with his role on the team and nothing is done after he voices his concern, then there is a chance that he chooses not to pick the player option and move on to potentially another team.

The franchise has reportedly tried unconventional methods to boost Ayton’s ego, but if such performances are what they get in important games, then they might consider their options in the summer as well.

With just 24 games left in the regular season, this win allows the Suns to come within one game of the sixth position in the West, which directly threatens the Lakers.

The Lakers, who are now 34-24 for the season, have played two fewer games but have the same number of wins as the Suns, who are now 34-26 after tonight. With such competition breathing down their necks in the standings, the Lakers need their starting center to perform better.

Do you think that Ayton will find his motivation in adversity to bounce back and prove his worth as a former No. 1 overall pick? Or will he fold his cards under pressure? Let us know what you think in the comments section.