“Needs To Lose A Couple Pounds”: Kristaps Porzingis Pokes Fun At Jayson Tatum After His Season’s Best Game

The Warriors' big man Kristaps Porzingis teases his former teammate, Jayson Tatum, even after his best performance of the season so far.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) asks for the ball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum had the best game of his season so far as he dropped 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Celtics’ 120-99 win over the Warriors at Boston’s TD Garden tonight. He shot 7-15 from the field (46.7 FG%) and 5-11 from the three-point line (45.4 3P%).

This game also marked the first time Kristaps Porzingis played against the Celtics at TD Garden since he was traded away from Boston. His debut for the Warriors was also against the Celtics, but that game was at Chase Center.

The Latvian big man finished the game tonight with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals while shooting 4-13 from the floor (30.8 FG%) and 2-7 from beyond the arc (28.5 3P%).

Following the game, Porzingis spoke to the media in the locker room scrum and expressed his opinions on Jayson Tatum’s special performance tonight.

“He looks good, honestly. His shot was falling already. Looks like he’s not rusty at all. Just looked a little heavy, I told him he needs to lose a couple of pounds, and he’ll be flying again,” said Porzingis.

Ten months on the sidelines can have a detrimental impact on the conditioning of a player. An elite athlete like Tatum also naturally has a sensitive metabolism and would instantly feel the impact of gaining a couple of pounds on his performance.

Therefore, Porzingis subtly encouraged his former teammate to hit the gym so that he could bounce back to the elite athleticism Tatum is known for.

 

Draymond Green Hails Jayson Tatum After His Best Game Of The Season

Porzingis was not the only familiar opponent, as Draymond Green, the Warriors’ veteran, also shares a close relationship with Tatum. He spoke about the Celtics star’s return to action tonight and dove into their exchanges during the game.

“Still moving well, still can get downhill, his handle’s still there, looks great,” said Green in his initial impression of Tatum’s performance after his return.

“Obviously, coming back from an injury like that, it’s going to take you a while to get your burst back. And he could still get downhill. He looks incredible. It’s amazing to see him back out there. You’re talking about a guy who loves basketball and had it taken away. So I’m happy as hell to see him back out there.”

“I told him before the game that he cannot score on me. He wanted that last shot, man, I’m glad it bounced out…. Just fun and banter, it will never be anything too crazy,” concluded Green on their exchanges during the game.

The Celtics have improved to 46-23 following tonight’s win and are second in the East (3.5 games behind the Pistons, who are the No. 1 seed. They now move on to face the Grizzlies on Friday, March 20, in Memphis.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have fallen to 33-36 and are currently 10th in the West (nine games ahead of the Grizzlies, who are in 11th place). They now head to Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday as well.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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