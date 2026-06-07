Knicks Fans Furious At Donald Trump’s Confirmed NBA Finals Attendance: “We Don’t Want Him There”

The New York Knicks are two wins away from ending one of the longest championship droughts in professional sports. After road victories of 105-95 and 105-104 over the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Yet heading into Game 3, much of the conversation around New York is not about Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, or the Knicks’ pursuit of their first championship since 1973.

Instead, it is about the expected attendance of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to reports, Trump plans to attend Game 3 at Madison Square Garden as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan. His appearance has triggered extensive security measures coordinated with the Secret Service, including TSA-style screenings, magnetometers, a strict no-bag policy, and recommendations for fans to arrive at least two hours before tipoff.

The enhanced security has not been received well by many Knicks fans.

Social media quickly filled with complaints after the announcement.

“Our beautiful game gonna get ruined with this bum in house,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Y’all doin too much, fans ain’t come to get searched like some threat.”

Many fans pointed to the significance of the moment for New York basketball. The Knicks are making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and are attempting to capture their first title in over five decades.

“So Knicks fans waited 27 years for this moment and will now be treated like they are going on a flight. Smh. F*** this guy,” one frustrated supporter posted.

Others were even more direct.

“We don’t want him there.”

“Why is he coming? No one wants him there. Bringing his bad juju with him.”

“Knicks fans waited decades for this and now need a boarding pass.”

One fan joked: “I have an idea. Why doesn’t he just stay home and do whatever it is he does?”

The frustration goes beyond security procedures. Reports indicate there will be no public watch parties around Madison Square Garden due to security concerns. Street closures throughout Midtown Manhattan are also expected, limiting access to areas that would normally be packed with fans during a Finals game.

For many supporters, that takes away from what should be a citywide celebration.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith also commented on the situation, saying he would prefer the focus remain entirely on basketball. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the visit as well, arguing that Trump was attempting to inject himself into an event New Yorkers have waited decades to experience.

Not everyone opposes the visit, though. Former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire argued that the office of the presidency deserves respect and suggested fans should welcome the Commander in Chief.

Trump has attended several major sporting events during his presidency, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and Ryder Cup. Game 3 would mark another high-profile appearance as he watches one of the biggest games in New York sports history.

The timing has only amplified the debate. Ticket prices have reportedly reached as high as $9,000 for courtside and premium seating, making attendance already difficult for many fans. Adding extensive security checkpoints and travel restrictions has only increased frustration among sections of the fanbase.

Ultimately, the Knicks would prefer the conversation to return to basketball.

Jalen Brunson has led New York to a stunning 2-0 series lead, and Madison Square Garden is preparing to host its first NBA Finals game in 27 years. Whether Trump receives cheers, boos, or a mixture of both, one thing is clear: many Knicks fans simply want the spotlight to stay on the team chasing a championship.