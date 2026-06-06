Knicks Announce Extraordinary Security Measures For NBA Finals Game 3

The 2026 NBA Finals are unlike anything we’ve experienced before. While we could technically say the same about every playoff series, this year’s showdown comes with historic implications, and the hype is off the charts.

While the Knicks have yet to play at home in the Finals, that will change as the series heads to New York for Games 3 and 4. It’s expected to be a packed house with several notable celebrities in attendance, including U.S. President Donald Trump. As a result, we’ll be seeing unprecedented levels of security, comparable to TSA checkpoints at airports.

“As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing important security procedures that will be in place,” the Knicks wrote in a statement. “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.”

Monday’s game marks the first time Madison Square Garden has hosted a Finals game since 1999, when they were defeated by the Spurs. It’s been nothing but misery and dysfunction ever since, starving the most passionate fanbase in the game of on-court success. Now that the franchise is on the verge of a title, the excitement is palpable, and it only makes sense to heighten security measures to match the historically high ticket prices.

With a sitting U.S. President in the building, who has already been targeted with multiple assassination attempts, it will require an even more meticulous screening process. The measures will prolong the check-in process by hours, but they are required to keep events like this safe for everyone (especially the President).

Even still, there are some people who would rather Trump not show up at all. According to Stephen A. Smith, the environment is just too chaotic for it to be a good idea.

“He’s coming to Game three of the Finals, and I don’t want him there,” said ESPN insider Stephen A. Smith. “It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to exist at Madison Square Garden. If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, ‘Stay home.’ Stay at the White House… I have been covering sports for over 30 years. And I’m telling you right now, come Monday, for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, I expect to see an environment I have never seen in my entire career covering sports.”

As a longtime Knicks fan, Mr. Trump likely already knows what to expect on Monday, and it hasn’t deterred him so far. In what will be an electric atmosphere, Trump’s presence will only add prestige, and the Knicks are going all-out to ensure that maximum safety is maintained for everyone in attendance.