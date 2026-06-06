Knicks Announce Extraordinary Security Measures For NBA Finals Game 3

New York Knicks plan unprecedented security screening for historic Game 3 at MSG.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 2026 NBA Finals are unlike anything we’ve experienced before. While we could technically say the same about every playoff series, this year’s showdown comes with historic implications, and the hype is off the charts.

While the Knicks have yet to play at home in the Finals, that will change as the series heads to New York for Games 3 and 4. It’s expected to be a packed house with several notable celebrities in attendance, including U.S. President Donald Trump. As a result, we’ll be seeing unprecedented levels of security, comparable to TSA checkpoints at airports.

“As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing important security procedures that will be in place,” the Knicks wrote in a statement. “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.”

Monday’s game marks the first time Madison Square Garden has hosted a Finals game since 1999, when they were defeated by the Spurs. It’s been nothing but misery and dysfunction ever since, starving the most passionate fanbase in the game of on-court success. Now that the franchise is on the verge of a title, the excitement is palpable, and it only makes sense to heighten security measures to match the historically high ticket prices.

With a sitting U.S. President in the building, who has already been targeted with multiple assassination attempts, it will require an even more meticulous screening process. The measures will prolong the check-in process by hours, but they are required to keep events like this safe for everyone (especially the President).

Even still, there are some people who would rather Trump not show up at all. According to Stephen A. Smith, the environment is just too chaotic for it to be a good idea.

“He’s coming to Game three of the Finals, and I don’t want him there,” said ESPN insider Stephen A. Smith. “It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to exist at Madison Square Garden. If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, ‘Stay home.’ Stay at the White House… I have been covering sports for over 30 years. And I’m telling you right now, come Monday, for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, I expect to see an environment I have never seen in my entire career covering sports.”

As a longtime Knicks fan, Mr. Trump likely already knows what to expect on Monday, and it hasn’t deterred him so far. In what will be an electric atmosphere, Trump’s presence will only add prestige, and the Knicks are going all-out to ensure that maximum safety is maintained for everyone in attendance.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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