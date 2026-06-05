Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama’s Critical Turnover Cancels His Excellent Second Half In Game 2 Loss

The Spurs were one possession away from evening the NBA Finals against the Knicks before a heartbreaking late-game mistake changed everything. For much of the night, San Antonio battled back behind an excellent performance from Victor Wembanyama, who completely took over after halftime and nearly carried the Spurs to victory.

However, with seconds remaining and San Antonio holding the ball in a tie game, Wembanyama grabbed a crucial defensive rebound but then mistakenly threw the outlet pass off Stephon Castle‘s back. The loose ball was recovered by New York, leading directly to Jalen Brunson drawing a foul and sinking the game-winning free throw in a matchup that ended 105-104.

It was a devastating ending for a player who had otherwise been magnificent, and it spoiled several strong performances from De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and Dylan Harper. Now trailing 2-0 in the series, the Spurs head to New York needing answers after letting a winnable game slip away.

Victor Wembanyama: B+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 4 TOV, 11-21 FG, 2-6 3PT FG, 5-8 FT, 40 MIN

For nearly the entire second half, Wembanyama looked like the best player on the floor. He scored efficiently from all three levels, protected the rim with four blocks, and repeatedly punished New York inside.

His activity on both ends helped fuel San Antonio’s comeback and gave the Spurs a chance to steal home-court advantage. Unfortunately, all of that brilliance was overshadowed by one costly mistake.

After securing a critical rebound with one possession remaining, Wembanyama attempted to advance the ball quickly but threw it off Castle’s back, gifting the Knicks an extra possession that ultimately resulted in Brunson’s game-winning free throw. It was an unfortunate ending to an otherwise superstar-caliber performance.

De’Aaron Fox: B+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 8-12 FG, 2-2 3PT FG, 2-2 FT, 34 MIN

Fox was outstanding offensively and consistently put pressure on New York’s defense. He attacked the paint, knocked down both of his three-point attempts, and controlled the pace whenever he had the ball.

His efficiency was elite, and he repeatedly created quality looks for teammates. The only blemish was four turnovers, but overall Fox gave the Spurs exactly what they needed from their veteran floor general.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 1 BLK, 4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT FG, 3-3 FT, 38 MIN

Vassell quietly turned in one of his most complete performances of the postseason. He stretched the floor with timely shooting, crashed the glass effectively, and contributed as a secondary playmaker with five assists.

His defensive effort was strong throughout the night, and he played a major role in keeping San Antonio competitive during several stretches when the offense stalled.

Dylan Harper: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 6-12 FG, 3-4 FT, 32 MIN

The rookie continued to show remarkable poise on the Finals stage. Harper attacked aggressively, finished efficiently around the basket, and provided another scoring punch when the Spurs needed it. His confidence never seemed shaken despite the pressure of the moment.

While he wasn’t spectacular, he gave San Antonio quality production on both ends and finished with one of the team’s best plus-minus figures.

Stephon Castle: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 5-14 FG, 2-4 3PT FG, 2-4 FT, 28 MIN

Castle’s night was a mixture of encouraging moments and frustrating mistakes. He hit a couple of big threes, competed defensively, and continued to show flashes of his all-around potential. However, four turnovers hurt the Spurs, and his efficiency wasn’t where it needed to be.

The bizarre final sequence wasn’t really his fault, but he unfortunately became part of the game’s defining moment when Wembanyama’s pass struck him before going out of bounds.

Julian Champagnie: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-6 FG, 2-5 3PT FG, 2-2 FT, 36 MIN

Champagnie played solid defense and knocked down a pair of three-pointers, but the Spurs needed more offensive production from him. He struggled to make a major impact beyond his spot-up shooting and spent much of the evening trying to contain New York’s wings.

Keldon Johnson: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-2 FT, 16 MIN

Johnson brought energy off the bench and competed on the glass, but his offensive rhythm never materialized. He struggled to create quality scoring opportunities and was unable to provide the spark San Antonio often relies on from its second unit.

Harrison Barnes: C

Game Stats: 4 REB, 5 MIN

Barnes saw very limited action and failed to make a significant impact before heading back to the bench. His veteran presence remains valuable, but this wasn’t a memorable performance.

Luke Kornet: C

Game Stats: 1 PT, 3 REB, 1-2 FT, 8 MIN

Kornet provided size and some interior resistance during his brief minutes. He rebounded adequately but didn’t have enough playing time to influence the outcome in any meaningful way.

Carter Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 TOV, 3 MIN

Bryant’s appearance was brief and largely uneventful. He didn’t have much opportunity to affect the game before returning to the bench.