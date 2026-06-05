Kevin Durant Tries To Hide From Paparazzi To Avoid Being Spotted With Mystery Woman In Los Angeles

Kevin Durant has been arguably the most accessible superstar for fans on social media for quite some time now, but there are various aspects of his life that he has looked to keep private. One of those is relationships.

Durant’s last public relationship was with former WNBA player Monica Wright over a decade ago, with the pair even getting engaged in 2013 before breaking things off. Nothing concrete had come out since, but it looks like the Houston Rockets superstar might be dating now.

According to the Daily Mail, Durant was recently spotted leaving Nobu Malibu, a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles, with a mystery woman. The 37-year-old apparently wasn’t too keen on being spotted as he was hiding behind a bush after seemingly realizing there were photographers around.

Durant was waiting behind the bush for a few minutes before this woman emerged from the restaurant. He then followed her into a car, and they drove off together.

It is unclear who this woman is. With how keen Durant has been to keep his personal life private, it’s unlikely we’ll get an answer from him anytime soon.

This relationship, assuming it is one, getting serious to the point where there is talk about engagement and marriage, is probably the only scenario in which Durant speaks about it. He hasn’t shown an interest in that, though.

Durant has explained why he doesn’t want to get married. Now, for some rich men, it’s the prospect of losing their wealth due to an expensive divorce, but he isn’t too concerned by that. Durant said he would want to take care of his ex-partner afterward, provided things ended relatively well. He just isn’t sure he can be with one woman for the rest of his life, and claimed divorce is more realistic.

“It’s just like the word marriage I get, but it’s more so like what that relationship is like,” Durant stated. “Like, do I want to be with this somebody every day? Hang with the same person every day… Without the option to do my own thing.”

Durant also said he has never dreamed of having a wedding day. He has loved attending weddings, but hasn’t come away from one wishing he could have one too.

Durant did add, though, that he is open-minded and could potentially change his stance. He just doesn’t anticipate that happening. Durant had said back in 2024 that he didn’t want a girlfriend, and he seemingly has one now, so things could change.

As for matters on the court, Durant wishes he were playing in the ongoing 2026 NBA Finals, but his Rockets were knocked out long ago. The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them in six games in the first round.

Durant’s absence was a big reason why, with the future Hall of Famer playing in only one of the six games due to injuries. The Rockets did lose the only game he played, Game 2, and the Lakers were shorthanded, too, so the injury excuse wasn’t really one that could be used.

It’s just a shame Durant couldn’t stay upright. He had played at a high level and stayed healthy during the regular season, featuring in 78 of the 82 games, only for the injury bug to strike at the worst possible time.

Durant had averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game for the Rockets in 2025-26. He made the All-NBA Second Team and remains one of the best players in the league.